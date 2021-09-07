Sales of Medical Education Market to Reach US$ 44 Bn Revenues by 2027-end

Companies in the Medical Education Market are facing issues in keeping their production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a hands-on over key drivers and threats to the Medical Education Market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avails out reports for exciting prices to learn new opportunities that companies can capitalize on during and after the Coronavirus crisis.

The medical education market is poised to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2020-2027). Rising investments in healthcare infrastructure has led to the dissemination of quality medical education around the world. The ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic is also anticipated to significantly influence the market prospects of medical education, attributed to increased usage of online educational fora.

Key Takeaways of the Medical Education Market Study

Cardiothoracic training remains highly preferred over other types of training, capturing a nearly one-fifth share of the total market value. High prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity and hypertension has augmented the need for cardiac surgeries, thus stimulating the need for cardiothoracic training.

By delivery method, courses continue to account for a majority share of the global market revenue. This is attributable to increasing number of medical courses with sub-specialties.

Online and distance modes of training are anticipated to expand the fastest, attributed to mandatory social distancing measures implemented by governments to contain the spread of the coronavirus in 2020.

By type of organization, school of medicine is expected to retain its dominance, capturing nearly 40% share of the medical education market. Rising investments in the establishments of medical schools is anticipated to drive the segment’s growth.

North America’s medical education market leads the first wave of growth, owing to rising number of enrolments in medical schools and adoption of updated educational frameworks.

Market growth prospects remain high in Asia Pacific, attributed to increased adoption of advanced technologies in research and teaching. Asia Pacific’s market value is expected to expand 1.4x during the forecast period.

Medical Education Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the medical education market with detailed segmentation on the basis of delivery method, mode of training, types of training, type of organization and region.

Delivery Method

Internet Enduring Materials

Courses

Regularly Scheduled Series and Other Enduring Materials

Mode of Training

On-campus

Distance

Online

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

While the entire world has been crippled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, a silver lining exists for the medical education market. With nationwide lockdowns and implementation of social distancing measures, healthcare education providers have shifted to the internet to provide education. This has compelled students to effectively utilize technology to complete their courses and acquire their degree or certifications.

