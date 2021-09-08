Relieve Your Financial Stress with a Bridging Loan!

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Is the stress of not being able to meet your financial obligations while awaiting your lump sum pay out getting you down? Are you missing out on opportunities because your fund administrator is taking too long to pay you your money? Have you resigned, retired, been retrenched or dismissed, awaiting a divorce or annuity settlement or a provident fund pay out? If you fall into one of these categories, then let us introduce you to a company called Green Door Bridging Loans!

Green Door Bridging Loans has been providing bridging loans from their offices in Goodwood, Cape Town for over 13 years to help people relieve their financial stress. The company is here to ease the financial stress by offering individuals a bridging loan until their lump sum is paid out. And they aim to make the process as easy and streamlined as possible for their clients by doing all their fund follow-ups for them.

Green Door Bridging Loans understands that when someone is recently retrenched, dismissed, divorced, retired, or have resigned, they will feel the huge burden of financial stress of no longer receiving or having access to a regular income. This takes a toll on their mental wellbeing too. That is why the company really does believe in going the extra mile for their clients, as they are fully aware of the huge difference that it can make.

The company has been operating since April 2008 and have since helped over 10 000 clients. They have a team of highly experienced staff who provide services at the highest standard. Their mission is to combine exceptional service at a competitive price in order to assist their clients to meet their monthly commitments while awaiting a lump sum payment from a Pension or Provident Fund, or from a lump sum annuity. They pride themselves on having very quick response times for any questions or queries that their customers might have.

If you would like to know more about the company, contact someone to enquire about the pricing of a loan, or if you would just like to find out more about the services that they offer, then do not hesitate to visit their official website at: https://gdfin.co.za/

About Green Door Bridging Loans:

Green Door Bridging Loans is a Cape Town based company that was started in order to assist people who are awaiting a lump sum pay out and cannot tend to their bills. They understand that when there is a major change in someone’s life and their finances aren’t in order, it becomes a highly stressful situation. They are here to help people through these times.

Contact:

25 Voortrekker Road, Goodwood

Cape Town, 7460, South Africa

Tel: 021 592 1833