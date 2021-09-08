Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Diabetes management is a unique challenge to any individual living with the disease. The various types and nuances of diabetes require different treatment strategies and pathways. No two people will respond to the same treatment, and there are numerous situations where medications will have little effect.

Below are four key steps to managing diabetes, designed to provide you with guidance on how to reduce your risk of complications.

Follow a lifestyle plan

If you are diagnosed with diabetes, do your best to change your lifestyle. The last thing you need is to be sick, obese, and diabetic.

In our diabetes workshop, you will learn how to manage your diabetes for life. Diabetes isn’t a quick fix; it’s a lifetime commitment.

Find an endocrinologist and a family doctor

Talk to your primary care physician, and seek a second opinion from an endocrinologist. Your family doctor should refer you to an endocrinologist who has seen your condition and can design the most appropriate diabetes treatment plan.

The specialist you choose will look at all of your health concerns and medical history. He or she will design an individualized treatment plan for you to follow, depending on your specific medical history.

Establish your new daily routine

In order to ensure you follow your new routine, make sure you have the right insulin. For example, if you have a habit of taking the same amount of insulin you took at the beginning of the day, then you’ll need the same type of insulin at the same time.

In the end, it’s important that you have some simple rules in place for managing your diabetes.

Get creative with your kitchen

Use your hands to prepare food for you and your family. Lard is high in calories and should be used in moderation; however, you can enjoy it in small amounts when cooking at low heat and using very few ingredients.

Cholesterol is a carbohydrate in high-fat foods, so cooking with the right ingredients can reduce your risks of developing diabetes. The best part is that there are simple recipes online that will teach you how to make delicious low-fat recipes.

Step 1 – What to eat

Make sure you eat fresh fruits and vegetables. Avoid canned, frozen, or processed food.

Avoid sugary drinks and drinks with artificial sweeteners. Sugary drinks can increase your blood sugar levels. Instead, use water or club soda.

Aim for 12-15 servings of fruits and vegetables every week.

Choose whole-wheat bread, pasta, and cereals.

When cooking, do not use lard, butter, or shortening. Lard, butter, and shortening are high in cholesterol and should be used in moderation.

Step 2 – Lifestyle

Aim to move for a minimum of 150 minutes every week .

for 150 minutes . Have a consistent bedtime.

Avoid caffeinated beverages.

Choose a light breakfast.

Drink a minimum of 64 ounces of water each day .

64 ounces of water . Take a multivitamin with potassium.

Regular exercise and plenty of rest will help you to keep your energy levels up.

Develop an exercise and diet plan that’s comfortable for you.

Step 3 – Take your medication

Each day, take your medicine as prescribed. Ask for the different medications. Write the amount on the prescription label.

Limit your meals to three small meals a day, and allow ample time for your meals.

Step 4 – Health screening

The doctor may recommend that you get a health screening when you first see him or her. This will allow you to meet with him or her in person and discuss your health history. Ask the doctor for a list of things to do when you come in for your next routine check-up.

Most importantly, avoid major diet changes. A sudden reduction in carbohydrates or calories can cause blood sugar levels to drop too low.

It’s important that you make a few adjustments in your diet, but don’t make drastic changes. By doing so, you run the risk of causing hypoglycemia.

