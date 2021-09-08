Winter Park’s City Place signs health food restaurant Bitebound

WINTER PARK, FL, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — City Place, a Gaber Development project, has signed health food restaurant Bitebound. The Winter Park mixed-use retail complex now has only one suite available for leasing.

The fast-casual restaurant specializing in healthy fare will be occupying a 2,127 square-foot unit facing Orlando Avenue. It’ll also have a 339-square-foot outdoor patio.

Bitebound’s mission is to serve delicious and healthy eats that are both family friendly and affordable. Offerings will include custom salads, grain soup, paninis and more. Construction is set to begin within the next two months and the restaurant is expected to open by the end of 2021.

“Winter Park is the perfect place for families to explore together and Bitebound will offer tasty, healthy foods with them in mind,” said Lamont Garber, owner of Garber Development. “We’re excited to welcome this concept to City Place.”

With the addition of Bitebound, City Place, located at 1100 S. Orlando Avenue, has just one open unit available for leasing. Suite C offers 1,412 square feet of prime retail space in the Winter Park. The City Place building features beautiful landscaping, high-end artificial turf and hand-made Brazilian wood benches.

The mixed-use retail space currently has two other tenants. Tune Up The Manly Salon, headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, has opened its first Florida location at City Place and is now seeing guests. The salon offers men and kids haircuts, manicures/pedicures, beard trims and free beer for those 21+. Café Don Juan, a popular Puerto Rican coffee chain, is launching its U.S. expansion at the complex, with construction beginning next month. The restaurant will serve a large variety of delectable coffee blends from Central and South America, along with a full breakfast and lunch menu and homemade pastries.

“At Garber Development, we’re proud to revitalize historic areas and bring new life into the communities we serve. We’re confident City Place will be an excellent addition to Winter Park,” said Garber.

If you’re interested in learning more about City Place or leasing opportunities, call 407-740-8773 or email peter@gcomfl.com.

About Garber Development

Led by visionary developer Lamont Garber, Garber Development has acquired unique and strategic holdings throughout the state of Florida, including the Winter Park/Maitland area and vibrant downtown Orlando. Committed to creating beautiful places to live, work and play, Garber Development transformed the State Auto building and revitalized The Point. They are also developing Maitland Market on Horatio, re-envisioning the historic United Trophy building on Orange Avenue, and have plans to create a food hall at Central City Station, a 16,000 square foot building located across from Exploria Stadium. The company also owns and operates Garber Communities, a collection of manufactured housing communities and RV resorts.

Media contact

Will Wellons

Wellons Communications

Will@wellonscommunications.com

407-339-0879