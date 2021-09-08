Diabetes Meal Planning

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Maybe you’ve read some of my earlier posts in the Eat to Beat Diabetes series, but if you haven’t, you may want to start there as a good place to start. I hope you enjoy them!

Summary – Should You Be Eating an Intermittent Fasting Diet or a Daily Timing-Based Intermittent Fasting Diet?

You can read about intermittent fasting in my article Eat When You’re Hungry and Sleep When You’re Tired. It’s well-documented in scientific literature, with research in humans, animals, and even plants. Intermittent fasting diets can be done for a variety of health reasons.

This can be done in many different ways. The most popular is an IF or TDM diet, which means eating every other day. Some people prefer an IF diet with small daily breaks. Some people prefer a combination of eating and fasting.

Another way is called self-timing. This is when you choose the times you’ll eat based on how you feel. This is more of a lifestyle change, so it’s not something people will be able to stick to forever. But for a short period of time, it can help you to reach your weight loss goals.

Intermittent fasting is often done with the help of a formula diet, meal planning, or hypnosis. And, if you’ve looked for a program on the internet that claims it can help you lose weight, you’ve probably come across intermittent fasting.

That’s because there are so many claims about it. The benefits range from weight loss to decreased cardiovascular disease to improved glucose control.

And, of course, there are a lot of websites and Facebook pages touting the benefits of IF diets. They all claim that IF can help you to lose weight, but most of these claims are completely unsubstantiated.

Despite the public’s interest, the science on IF diets is very preliminary. There is very little evidence to support the claims made by the proponents of IF diets. And this lack of evidence is worrisome because, even if the science around IF is uncertain, we still need to go on what we do know. This is where the confusion begins. We need to know what we do and don’t know about IF.

The science of fasting

So what do we know?

Researchers are still trying to figure out the reasons why IF helps you to lose weight. There are many theories that do have some scientific backing. Some of the ideas:

Not eating for long periods can keep you from getting hungry. When you’re not eating, your body isn’t using up energy stores.

Low blood sugar is a risk factor for diabetes, so maintaining a stable blood sugar level is important for avoiding Type 2 Diabetes. People with certain diseases are more likely to benefit from IF diets. Type 1 diabetes patients, for example, may have problems with their insulin pumps. These people may also need more regular meals to stabilize their blood sugar levels.

People with certain diseases are more likely to benefit from IF diets. Type 1 diabetes patients, for example, may have problems with their insulin pumps. These people may also need more regular meals to stabilize their blood sugar levels. There are other health benefits as well. People who eat according to the advice of dieticians and nutritionists may be able to avoid diseases like cancer and heart disease.

