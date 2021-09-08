FINE PERFORATORS is the Leading Exporter of Working Screens

New Delhi, India, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — FINE PERFORATORS is a name that has earned immense popularity and trust globally in the field of perforation products. This enterprise has been consistently creating and exporting a wide range of quality perforation products since its inception in 1969. This ISO 9001:2008 certified company is one of India’s finest and largest perforation companies. Each industry relying on FINE PERFORATORS for its specific perforation product requirements can always expect the best and most rewarding experiences.

The spokesperson of FINE PERFORATORS during an interview commented, “We at FINE PERFOREATORS are committed to manufacturing and exporting high-quality perforated screens for cane and beet sugar processing. As a specialist in sugars screens and one of the leading supporting screens manufacturers, we roll out a wide range of products. It includes centrifugal screens made of brass, copper and stainless steel, backing screens for all types of centrifugal machines, stainless steel screens, stainless steel decking grids, sugar graders screens and all other spares for rotary vacuum mud filter and wedge wire screens.”

As a highly trusted and popular centrifugal screen manufacturer and exporter, FINE PERFORATORS makes working screens that add value to the batch centrifugal filtration. The centrifugation process is a common process that helps separate the suspended materials in a fluid. A centrifuge machine spins the fluid at a high speed and separates the undesired suspended particles from the fluid. The products offered by this eminent centrifugal screen exporter speak volumes of quality, and they also help reduce disposal volume and filtration costs.

The spokesperson added, “We are one of those very few supporting screens suppliers and manufacturers who put quality above all. We use the finest quality material for manufacturing working screens so that they could end up adding more value to the screening processes carried out by our client industries. We still invest a good deal of our time and resources in R&D so that the products we offer are nothing short of the best. Not surprisingly, our products give maximum value in the form of output, quality, long life and ease of use.”

FINE PERFORATORS also has a knack for manufacturing fully customised perforation products. Therefore, those in need can contact the team for placing orders for perforation screens that best match their work requirement.

About FINE PERFORATORS:

FINE PERFORATORS is one of the most reliable manufacturers of fine working screens that industries across India and in different parts of the world trust. The company exports its products to various countries, including Jordan, Dubai, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Iran, Mexico, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Contact Information:

FINE PEFORATORS

14, Rani Jhansi Road, New Delhi – 110055, India

Tel: 0091-11-23551444 / 0091-11-23679444

Mob: +91 97114 70084

Fax: 0091-11-23613075

Website: https://www.finehole.com/