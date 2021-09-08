Know more about Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Amtex Enterprises is India’s most trusted Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes Manufacturers India. Orders at Amtex Enterprises are guaranteed fast delivery of Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes in India. Stainless Steel Seamless Pipe is manufactured with the latest technology to make it more durable, tough, and affordable. Finely engineered SS Seamless Pipes made from the highest grade raw materials.

What are Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes?

The most popular and versatile material is stainless steel. Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes is made from a single piece of metal on the surface of steel pipe joints. Hot-rolled pipes, cold-rolled tubes, cold-drawn tubes, and extruded tubes are the different kinds of product manufacturing. Seamless pipes are often used in applications that require high temperature strength and corrosion resistance.

Uses of Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes

1.Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes used in Heat Exchanger, Boiler, Evaporators, Condensers, Food & Dairy, Sugar, Juice, etc.

2.Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes used in Engineering, Pressure Vessels

3.Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes used in Oil & Gas Industry

Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes Specification, Sizes, Grades, Finish.

Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes Standard: ASTM, ASME, AISI, GB, DIN, EN

Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes Grades: SS 202, SS 304, SS 316

Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes Size:1/8″ NB to 12″ NB, 4″ NB to 8″ NB, 3/8″ NB to 12″

