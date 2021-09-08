Powder Coating Specialist Provides Flexible Solutions for a Perfect Finish

Morganville, NJ, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — As a leading coating service provider, Executive Coast 2 Coast Powder Coating sets the quality standard high for New Jersey clients looking for a fantastic finish on metalwork.

Executive Coast 2 Coast Powder Coating, owned by Ronald Vitale, has more than 20 years of experience in modernizing the look of vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles, home furniture, and any metal you can think of.

Their team provides the best powder coating, CeraKoting and sandblasting services in the State, with fast turnarounds and spectacular finishes.

Their clients continually return to the company as they offer affordable prices, top of the line powder coasting services, excel at customer services and are knowledgeable in protecting your car engine and car parts with Cerakoting.

Mr Vitale explained that Cerakoting, or ceramic coating, is ideal for its high-performance coatings, which are unrivalled in terms of corrosion and chemical resistance. It can tolerate temperatures of up to 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit due to its heat tolerance.

Cerakote coating is resistant to thermal cycling and thermal shock, while its coatings are VOC-free in all 50 states, making them environmentally safe.

Executive Coast 2 Coast Powder Coating is also a renowned custom powder coating shop. Powder coating produces a harder, more rigid finish than standard paint. Metals such as home furnishing, appliances, aluminum, titanium, truck components, automotive engines, motorcycle parts, and bicycle frames are mostly powder coated.

Since it contains few toxic compounds, the powder coating finish technique is environmentally friendly. Powder coating is the most durable choice in terms of toughness. Parts that have been powder-coated are very resistant to flaking, rubbing, and corrosion.

“Our goal is to offer the best service as the search for sandblasting, cerakoting, or powder coating services comes with high expectations,” explained Mr Vitale. “Our high-quality standards mean we never let a customer leave unsatisfied.”

Their services have received five-star feedback from satisfied customers. Kurtis commented: “Best service possible, decent prices, the staff is fantastic, quality is great, and they stand by their work.”

Their business opening hours are Monday- Friday: 8am-6pm, and Saturdays: 9am-11am, Sundays, closed.

For more information or to book an appointment, call the team on (732) 970-0092 or email

Jamie@Coast2CoastPowderCoating.com. View their full scope of works at https://coast2coastpowdercoating.com/