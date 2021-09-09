Automation Testing Market Projected to reach $28.8 billion by 2024

According to a research report “Automation Testing Market by Component (Testing Types (Static, Dynamic (Functional, Non-functional)), Services), Endpoint Interface (Mobile, Web, Desktop, Embedded Software), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2024″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the global automation testing market size is expected to grow from USD 12.6 billion in 2019 to USD 28.8 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.0% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of agile and DevOps methodology in SDLC are the major factors driving the growth of the automation testing market.

Browse 97 market data Tables and 58 Figures spread through 200 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Automation Testing Market – Global Forecast to 2024”

Smartphones have become an integral part of everyone’s day-to-day activities. The mobile application segment is one of the fastest-growing segments in the mobile industry. This surge is due to the affordability of smartphones, availability of zillions of applications, reduced data price, and increased spending power of end-users. The automation of mobile application testing, therefore, plays a vital role in the mobile application development life cycle. With the automation of mobile application testing, companies can increase testing efficiency, improve regression test cases, and reduce time-to-market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=113583451

The testing types segment is expected to have a significant market share during the forecast period.

Automated testing involves different types of testing, such as static and dynamic, used to automate testing scripts by running those scripts frequently. Static testing is used to examine the output or other project artifacts without executing it, and dynamic testing is used to examine codes through its execution.

The dynamic testing segment further comprises functional and non-functional testing. Furthermore, service integrators and aggregators collaborate with the automation software testing providers to provide an end-to-end automated software testing application on their custom-built platform, supporting various endpoint interface and different versions of operating systems (OS). Testing types mainly comprises static and dynamic testing. Static testing is usually carried out early in the project lifecycle to identify the existence of design flaws and ensure adherence to standards.

The small and medium-sized enterprises segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Companies with the number of employees ranging up to 1,000 come under the SMEs segment. The employee count may vary according to regions. SMEs face several IT challenges, including less number of employees and tight economic budgets. One of the major reasons for lagging in the automation testing market is the high cost attached to automation tools. These tools are looked like a long-term investment, but a high cost is attached to them upfront. Another major concern for them is maintaining the IT infrastructure and resources with minimal support, which might lead to diverting the focus from the core business functions that result in the inappropriate alignment of the business operations.

Retail to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period

In today’s scenario, digitalization is impacting every part of the retail vertical, right from the shopping experience to the supply chain and the distribution network. Another trend impacting the retail vertical is high investments in ERP upgrading. Similarly moving on to the latest ERP business suites also involves a lot of QA and testing work that can further speed up with the automation process.

Advanced automation technologies used in this vertical provide real-time advertising, and marketing and analytics-based decision. The retail vertical is matured as compared to other sectors in terms of mobile testing due to the increase in the production of smartphones and the development of in-house expert for mobile technology. Apart from mobile testing, the retail vertical is moving toward the adoption of cloud computing models, for both running application and testing function.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=113583451

North America to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

North America has the largest number of automation testing providers and is ahead of the other parts of the world in terms of maturity of SDLC. The increasing adoption of cloud-based applications, technologies, and platforms by organization in the region has further increased the need for enhanced testing solutions. The spread of digital transformation across verticals and the growing convergence of different technologies, such as AI, ML, IoT, and analytics, have created an impact on the region and led to an increase in the IT budget year-on-year. The region has also adopted agile and DevOps methodologies over the last few years to develop those applications that directly interact with end-users. This is majorly to enhance the quality by focusing on testing activities and reducing repetitive tasks by automation.

The major automation testing vendors include IBM (US), CA Technologies (US), Micro Focus (UK), Capgemini (France), Microsoft (US), Tricentis (Austria), SmartBear Software (US), Parasoft (US), Cigniti Technologies (US), Ranorex (Austria), Eggplant (US), Sauce Labs (US), Applitools (US), AFour Technologies (India), Invensis Technologies (India), Keysight (CA), QA Mentor (US), Testim (US), Codoid (India), Mobisoft Infotech (US), Infostretch (US), ThinkSys (US), Astegic (US), Cygnet Infotech (India), QualityKiosk Technologies (India), QAsource (US), froglogic (Germany) and Worksoft (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com