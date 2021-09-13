Sports Technology Market Outlook and Analysis by Application 2025

Felton, California , USA, September 13 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Sports technology Market report delivers future development strategies, key companies, Possibility of competition, major challenges analysis. The reports elaborate the expansion rate of the Sports technology market supported the highest company profile analysis. This report providing an in-depth analysis, market size, and evaluation for the developing segment among the industry. Sports technology Market report will help you take expert decisions, recognize opportunities, plan effective professional tactics, plan new schemes, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the Sports technology Market forecast.

The Sports technology Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global sports technology market size is anticipated to be USD 34.99 billion by 2025, as per a new report by Million Insights. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period. Factors such as integration of stadium technologies with social media, adoption of IoT and increasing need for players statistic in real-time are attributing to the growth of the market. Further, upcoming national and international sports events are expected to offer a lucrative opportunity for market growth.

In the recent past, stadium across the emerging and developed nations are being refurbished to provide operational efficiency, superior viewing experience, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the market. AI-based analytics in sports is playing a crucial role as it helps in boosting the performance of individuals along with searching for new talents and mini zing injuries. Additionally, legalization of sports betting in the U.S is estimated to positively drive the market.

European region is witnessing significant growth owing to increasing demand for wearable devices in countries such as Greece, Turkey and Poland. While growing number of professional leagues and rising penetration of cloud and IoT are driving the market growth in Asia Pacific. Additionally, leading sports governing bodies such as BCCI, MCA and ICC are hosting various tournaments and are incorporating advance technologies, thereby, fueling the growth of the sports technology market.

Some of the companies for Sports Technology market are:

Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, IBM Corporation

