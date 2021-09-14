Innovative Amazing Science Completes its One Year of Service in Knowledge Sharing World Wide

Innovative Amazing Science after a year of hard work and came through a long way from educational videos to launch of its website with free access on all its contents.

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Innovative Amazing Science, an online education and knowledge sharing website (www.innovativeamazingscience.in), provides its visitors an easier way to learn about science experiments, math tricks as well as IAS’s services and browse information based on their own choice. The website gives better access to experiments, blog, quiz, fun facts, tricks, free e-books, scientific reasons and lots more. Current and prospective visitors will find useful information about services on the home page of the website. Amongst the new features, the site contains integrated social media buttons for Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to foster improved knowledge sharing.

Mrs. Sunayana Das said “I am a facilitator who loves learning and I love my work. This website is completely non-profitable and is loaded with experiments in the gallery which aims at nurturing and educating young minds with a tinge of real-life experiences. It simplifies the topic and explains step by step. It corelates the life experiences and the experiments as well as activities through stories. Sometimes small topics are explained in depth. We will be constantly updating our content with helpful information, articles, blogs, experiments, fun facts, winners of the quiz and many more. We hope you find this website with a fresh look, easy to access information and we also wish to establish this portal as a source of information for those who visit our site and everything will be free. We would also like to thank our amazing staffs at IAS site who give their valuable time and energy to make this site complete”.

Innovative Amazing Science motto is “Knowledge should reach every home.”

To visit the website please click on www.innovativeamazingscience.in

To access videos click on the Gallery option on the Homepage.

Any questions, suggestions, feedback or comments can be sent to Innovative Amazing Science to their email.

