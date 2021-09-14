Xterminator Pest Control Puts a Halt on Food Poisoning in Restaurants with Their Interior Perimeter Inspection and Treatment

The Interior Perimeter Inspection Treatment by Xterminator in Zanesville, OH, aims to provide complete protection against pests to help restaurants maintain Food Safety Standards.

Columbus, OH, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — With warm summers and recent precipitation, Ohio has become a breeding ground for pests. This has made it difficult for businesses, especially restaurants, to maintain their food safety standards due to the increased threat posed by pests. In these difficult times, Xterminator, a local company providing pest control services in Columbus, OH, has come to the rescue of both restaurants and the locals, ensuring that restaurants can supply safe food by providing interior perimeter inspection and treatment for pest control.

Although most of their commercial pest control programs focus on exterior extermination, the company aims to provide all-around protection with its interior perimeter inspection and treatment. A combination of exterior and interior pest control plans has been successful in the past and has helped restaurants eliminate the threat of food poisoning. A similar combination of pest-control plans has been successful for realtors and residential customers as well. The company also provides specialized pest control plans for specific pests.

Talking about how Xterminator aims to continue helping restaurants, a representative from the company shared: “Summer is the worst season for restaurants. It’s not easy to maintain food safety standards, especially with the threat of pests looming. Due to the pandemic, the local restaurants have been hit with the worst, and many of them are no more in business. We don’t want our business community to suffer anymore. We want to help them get back up and help restaurants have a clean, pest-free space.”

He further added, “Due to the weather in Ohio, pests can be a real problem for both the people and the businesses. It’s for this reason that we’ve developed various pest control programs for realtor, residential, and commercial purposes so that our customers can choose a combination of whatever is suitable for them.”

The interior perimeter inspection and treatment has gained huge popularity due to its amazing results. The program has eliminated pests from restaurants contributing to halting food poisoning by helping various eateries maintain a safe and clean operation. The company wishes to continue to partner with other businesses to help them run their operations smoothly. They’re truly dedicated to helping their partners achieve their business goals by providing quality services at an affordable price.

About Xterminators

Xterminators is a pest control company in Columbus, OH, that offers various cost-effective realtor, residential, and commercial pest control services in Columbus and nearby areas. It provides both external and internal extermination services with in-depth information about various pests on its website. The company has experts for the extermination of all types of pests.

