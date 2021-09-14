Enjoy a Perfect 30A Vacation with The Rental Shop 30A’s Golf Cart Rental Services

Santa Rosa Beach, FL, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — It’s often the little things in life that make an ideal holiday. And at The Rental Shop 30A, they have the very equipment that ensure family holidays on the Emerald Coast live long in the memory.

The Rental Shop 30A in Santa Rosa Beach has been successfully owned and operated by Noah and Ashley Vickers for nine years.

They offer a host of rentals such as paddleboards, golf carts and even beach bonfires. They offer the most competitive prices in the area and free delivery to Miramar Beach, Sandestin, and the Santa Rosa Beach/30A areas.

For the bonfires, the couple, who have four children, offer firewood, larger fire pits, and as they are locals, they are usually present at most fires.

They offer discounts for fires at the following beach accesses as they are closer to their shop. They are Ed Walline Beach Access in Blue Mountain Beach and two accesses in Dune Allen Beach: Fort Panic Beach access and Dune Allen Regional Beach access.

The Rental Shop 30A is also the place to rent a brand new fleet of paddleboards. Their boards have a unique shape and more volume, allowing easier use and for you to stand up on the ride.

The Vickers buy all the inventory new each year and offer fast and free delivery with their custom made paddleboard and kayak trailers. The equipment is delivered clean and in perfect working condition every time.

Similarly, their golf cart rentals are exceptionally popular. These are premium products, and the company has recently bought new equipment to keep up with unprecedented demand.

They offer golf cart rental delivery in the Miramar Beach area of Destin, Santa Rosa Beach, and some parts of Panama City Beach, Florida.

The Rental Shop 30A also offers kayak, beach chair, paddleboard, and boat rentals.

For more information or to discuss a potential rental:

Phone: 850 260 0001

Email: bluewatermatters@gmail.com

Website: https://www.therentalshop30a.com/