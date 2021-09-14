Summer New Arrivals from Crownline in UAE!

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Crownline is a leading Emirates-based shopping website and a well-accomplished and equipped store in Dubai offering their new summer arrivals with an exclusive range of Air Coolers.

Crownline is the leading electronic & small home appliance brand offering Air Coolers at the best price to beat the heat in this peak hot summertime. When you cannot control the temperature outside, Crownline makes it possible with their collections of Air coolers to make sure you feel comfortable at home!

Below is a list of the top best home models of air coolers you can get from Crownline:

Crownline New Evaporative Air Cooler – AC-249

This Air cooler comes with advanced cooling technology featuring an industry-leading honeycomb waterfall system that passes warm air over ice-cold water to distribute cold air throughout a room. It also features three multi-purpose operating modes: air cooling, fan-only, natural, and night-time modes, making it the perfect cooling solution for any home, bedroom, or office with remote control & timer.

Crownline Air Cooler with Remote Control – AC-250

This one is a unique air cooler of its kind. It has bladeless cooling solutions and is much safer to use in a household with children or pets. This cooling system delivers a stream of smooth, therapeutic, and high-velocity air for personal cooling. One of the best features is that it comes with no compressor and does not use any chemical refrigerants, which makes it eco-friendly & energy-saving. It comprises 4 air modes & a 12-hour timer feature remote control amplify.

Crownline Air Cooler – AC-223

This Air cooler 223 comes with a smart design in a shape of a tower that fits in small corners and angles. It has a feature of 3 wind speeds & 3 wind modes with 90o oscillations to help to circulate airflow to each & every corner of the room. It has a 4-liter capacity water tank that cools the intake air through evaporation and moisturizes it. The closed front grill prevents dust and impurities from getting inside to keep your unit spick and span

Crownline is a top provider of electronic products, including small domestic appliances, health & beauty care, seasonal products, and home/office &outdoor cleaning products.

For more info, visit: http://www.crownline.ae/

Address: “Crownline” – Umm Ramool, Dubai, UAE – PO Box 284

Phone: (+971) – 0553005992, 043535365

Sales Email:sales@crownline.ae

Product Support/Service: Tel: +971 4 34 17 152

Service Email: services@crownline.ae

About the Company

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by providing a wide range of quality products, i.e., Electric kettle, ice maker, infrared cooker, food processor, sandwich maker, and many more. These products value their money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support. Crownline has always been at the forefront in delivering products that improve the quality of life for customers.