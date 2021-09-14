GROUP FUTURISTA PRESENTS ‘FUTURE OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE & ANALYTICS FOR FI’

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Group Futurista hosted the 2nd edition of its “Future of Artificial Intelligence & Analytics for FI” webinar 2.0 on the 9th September at 1500 BST/1000 ET. The webinar was hosted by Abbas Shaikh. The media partners for the event were FinTechna, Cointelegraph, Biometricupdate.com, CIOCoverage.

This thrilling and intuitive session was opened by Matt Rebeiro, a leading technology executive. He talked about the building of a proper foundation in which AI could thrive. Other speakers included Nuno Fonseca, Head of Artificial Intelligence at Millennium BCP, Keith Finnerty, VP C&IN Engineering, TDI at Deutsche Bank, and Andrea Stefanucci, Head of Product Management, AI Research at JP Morgan. The summit was filled with these enlightening discussions and was filled with different valuable insights on the developing future of Artificial Intelligence, and its implementation in the Financial industry to make use of its great potential. There were periodic Q&A sessions conducted by the host, Abbas Shaikh as he took questions from the audience and asked them to the respective Keynotes. This collective knowledge would have provided many companies important knowledge on potential AI technology which may be extremely beneficial to their company.

The collective knowledge and the informative discussions and presentations provided by these industry-leading speakers were informative and knowledgeable. It provided a good opportunity for companies to understand all the latest trends and developments in AI Analytics and the benefits it could entail for them in the future. The event closed out with a final keynote speaker, Hariom Tatsat, VP, Barclays, Author who discussed in depth why it was time for Machine Learning and AI to play a part in Financial Services and how it would be possible.

Please stay tuned for updates and to block your seat for the upcoming webinars and summits that are sure to address questions on the changing world and the digital era post-Covid 19.