Beyond Smiles of Park Ridge Offers Myofunctional Therapy

Park Ridge, Illinois, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Beyond Smiles of Park Ridge is pleased to announce they offer myofunctional therapy for their patients. This treatment is ideal for those suffering from sleep apnea and orofacial myofunctional disorders.

Patients suffering from orofacial myofunctional disorders experience reduced function in their facial muscles and throat, causing problems with chewing and swallowing, speaking, bone development, facial appearance, and temporomandibular movement. Beyond Smiles of Park Ridge proudly offers treatment for this disorder, helping their patients regain muscle function and live life normally once again. It’s also an effective treatment for sleep apnea, allowing patients to sleep more comfortably and deeply.

The professional team at Beyond Smiles of Park Ridge works closely with patients to develop a personalized exercise plan that strengthens the affected muscles in the face and throat. By completing this type of therapy, patients can restore function and eliminate symptoms, such as drooling, tense facial muscles, chewing, speaking, dental problems, and more. Their team monitors progress and ensures patients are getting the relief they need.

Anyone interested in myofunctional therapy can learn more by visiting the Beyond Smiles of Park Ridge website or by calling 1-847-292-2700.

About Beyond Smiles of Park Ridge: Beyond Smiles of Park Ridge is a full-service dental office providing general, cosmetic, and restorative dental care. They also offer specialized treatments like myofunctional therapy, sleep apnea treatment, TMJ therapy, and more. Their team works closely with their patients to give them the quality dental care they require.

