British Start-Up Go Dodo Introduces New Fashion Line Inspired By the Splendour of Mauritius

LONDON, UK, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — British startup Go Dodo has introduced a new fashion line that has been inspired by the beauty and splendour of Mauritius. Having started in recent months, it is fast becoming one of the most loved brands in the UK for the sheer elegance and affordability that it combines in its exquisite clothing line. In a fairly short amount of time, it has started to give stiff competition to other leading brands in the country. With a dainty Mauritian prominence and a soft British touch, Go Dodo is quickly rising up the ranks to become one of the most valued startups of 2021.

Nested comfortably in the Indian Ocean to the east of Madagascar, the Mauritius Island oozes a paradisiacal lambence. It is this sublime dazzle of the island that is the inspiration behind each and every design of Go Dodo apparel. Right from the quality to the colour to the design, every aspect is covered intricately so that the scintillating beauty of Mauritius is reflected in the resplendence of the Go Dodo clothing line. The company and personnel are busy every day of the week to provide clothing and accessories of premium quality while also keeping them priced at a level that is affordable to everyone of every social strata. This Mauritian exuberance imprinted in Go Dodo designs has the brand rightly hailed by some as “sartorially splendid”.

“We are pleasantly surprised with the response we have received thus far. People are preferring our brand more and more both in the UK but in other countries! Our clothing line, accessories and jewellery became an instant hit when we launched them. Not only are our designs comparable with the high-end designers in the country, we have also made them available to every single person of all income levels. Now you don’t have to shell hundreds or thousands of pounds to add a piece of aspirational lifestyle to your wardrobe. With Go Dodo, you can have it this instant. Wait no more, ladies and gentlemen. Go order your choice of resplendence today!” said the founder of Go Dodo.

Go Dodo is a British fashion brand that sells clothes and accessories. Their clothing line is inspired by the beauty of Mauritius Island and reflects it in their products.

