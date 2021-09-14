Dynamic Marketing Inc. Projects Record-Breaking Sales For 2021

NECO EXPO, UNCASVILLE, CONN., 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Dynamic Marketing Inc. (DMI) (https://www.dmiorg.co), a cooperative buying group for independent home appliance dealers and a member of The Northeast Company (NECO) Alliance, is projecting its most robust gross sales numbers to date for 2021. At the end of August, DMI members had accumulated a 64% increase in gross sales compared with a pre- pandemic year of sales in 2019. DMI estimates gross sales for 2021 will be at a 58% increase compared with 2019 sales for the entire year.

All 78 of DMI’s active member/dealers in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut experienced this unprecedented growth in fiscal 2021, successfully fulfilling customer orders despite the year’s many challenges, said Alan Joskowicz, Director of Operations for DMI, in advance of The NECO Expo Show.

“Throughout the pandemic, while small businesses were closing, all of our members not only stayed in business but had unprecedented growth,” he said. “Everyone’s sales were up, and many stores welcomed new customers because of their ability to source appliances during a challenging time.”

Joskowicz credits much of DMI’s success to its fair, transparent, and hands-on membership approach. When the pandemic hit, DMI took concrete steps to guide its members through the chaos. For instance, it brought many of its stores together to meet and strategize with vendors. DMI also shifted membership meetings online, ensuring member announcements, suggestions, and general cooperative business remained active throughout the pandemic. DMI also assisted members in upgrading their websites and social media, allowing their customers to shop in the way they felt most comfortable.

During any inventory shortage, national stores tend to push smaller companies to the back of the line. But DMI’s advanced open-source technology infrastructure balances the needs of all its members, large and small, so that consumers can get what they need as quickly as possible.

“We’re not just a buying group; we’re a business partner,” says Joskowicz. “We ensure that all our members fairly receive merchandise as needed in times of shortages.”

In addition, DMI manages all its marketing, inventory, and distribution needs internally rather than outsourcing to consultants. That keeps member fees minimal.

“Our message is that we’re not just here to buy; we’re here to warehouse products for our members and provide them robust inventory,” says Joskowicz. “We welcome members of all sizes, big and small. Appliances are a hard business to break into, and we want to help all our members grow and be successful.”

ABOUT DYNAMIC MARKETING INC.:

Dynamic Marketing Inc. (DMI) is one of four NECO member chapters in the Northeast. DMI is also the longest running, continuously operating warehouse group in the U.S. It was incorporated in 1957 in Manville, N.Y., as a cooperative warehouse buying home electronics and appliances at wholesale prices from vendors and then making them available to its independent appliance dealer members. This buying strategy allows DMI’s members to compete with big-box stores. Based in Hamilton Township, N.J., it has

78 active members in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. For more information, visit https://www.dmiorg.co or contact info@dmiorg.com

