Player Tracking System Market Leading Players Updates and Industry Analysis Report till 2025

Felton, California , USA, September 14 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Player Tracking System Market report delivers future development strategies, key companies, Possibility of competition, major challenges analysis. The reports elaborate the expansion rate of the Player Tracking System market supported the highest company profile analysis. This report providing an in-depth analysis, market size, and evaluation for the developing segment among the industry. Player Tracking System Market report will help you take expert decisions, recognize opportunities, plan effective professional tactics, plan new schemes, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the Player Tracking System Market forecast.

The Player Tracking System Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global player tracking system market size is estimated to account for USD 10.70 billion by 2025. The market is likely to witness over 25% CAGR over the forecast period. The growing focus on improving the performance of individual and teams by constant monitoring of their activities is driving the market growth. In addition, performance data obtained from these tracking systems help in minimizing injuries to the players, thus, gaining traction among teams.

The GPS-enabled tracking system is likely to register significant growth from 2019 to 2025. Factors such as affordability, availability and easy installation are driving the segment growth. Moreover, the demand for GPS tracker is also witnessing significant growth form universities and colleges teams. For example, the University of North Carolina, Vanderbilt University and the University of Oregon are using GPS based tracker systems to evaluate the performance of players.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth over the forecast duration. Various sports leagues and bodies are introducing GPS enabled system in the region. For example, Indian cricket body BCCI collaborated with the U.K based STATSport Group to avail its GPS-based services before the Cricket World Cup in 2019.

The player tracking system market is witnessing a stiff competition owing to the entry of the new players. For example, Catapult Sports and Gpexe System have introduced GPS trackers with wireless charging features. Further, market players are focusing on building a strategic alliance to obtain competitive advantages in the market. For example, Sonda Sports to offer GPS based tracking system, in March 2019, partnered with a South African rugby team Lions Rugby Co.

Some of the companies for Player Tracking System market are:

Catapult Sports, Stats LLC, Sonda Sports, STATSports Group, Xampion, and ChyronHego Corporation

