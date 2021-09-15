Axis – An intelligent choice for Earthing and Lightning Protection

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ — Electronic machines get damaged due to high voltage surge when lightning strikes and when the system is not well-guarded. Every such infrastructure needs to be well-protected from lightning strikes with the help of high-quality lightning and earthing systems. Axis India, a leading Indian Manufacturer & Exporter of a wide range of Electrical Components offers tested and certified lightning protection systems for different kinds of commercial set-ups, and for all kinds of industries.

Testing products in the disciplines of electrical, mechanical, and chemical complying to requirements of ISO, it keeps upgrading its product offerings aligned with the evolving trends. Offering high-quality products that are tested thoroughly before launching in the market, Axis exports to more than 80 countries worldwide. It has reached an epitome level in manufacturing electrical components used for installation in different domains of equipment used in industries.

It offers a one-stop solution for availing of electrical components for lightning protection and earthing requirements such as earth rods, clamps, bonds and clamps, earth pits and plates, flat tape system, circular conductor’s system, tape fixing, earthing conductors, earth bar & disconnecting links, early streamer emission (ESE) lightning protection system, etc. for all genres of industries.

All these products are manufactured using the optimum quality raw material and tested for prolonged services. The quality of these items is accredited and certified by various national and international standard organizations making it one of the most trusted brands in this domain.

Another reason why domestic and international companies seek earthing and lightning system products from Axis is its constant endeavor to improve the quality and design of these products. Axis invests heavily in continuous improvements in its products and manufacturing processes. Our goal is to provide each customer with products, systems, and services that meet the highest quality standards.

The technical certifications from the standard organizations and regulatory bodies prove how this company keeps working on the designs to escalate quality, durability, and to make products affordable. To know more, please visit the website, https://axis-india.com/products/.

About the company:

Axis is the leading Indian manufacturer & exporter of a wide range of Electrical Components used in Electrical Installations and in the Equipment Building industry. Our main customer base consists of Distributors/Wholesalers of Electrical Products, Electrical Contractors & Installers, Equipment Manufacturers, Maintenance Companies and Government Authorities.