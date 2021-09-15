LeCesse Development Corp names land acquisition manager

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, 2021-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ — LeCesse Development Corp., a national leader in multi-family housing, has named James “J.T.” McArthur land acquisition manager.

In his new role, McArthur will focus on land acquisition efforts for multifamily development opportunities throughout the state of Florida. He will establish and manage relationships with real estate brokers, landowners, and other market participants to build a pipeline of future multifamily development projects.

“Over the next five years, LeCesse Development has big plans to develop up to 5,000 apartments. In order to accomplish our goal, we will continue to strategically add to our team,” said Caleb Keenan, COO of LeCesse. “JT brings lots of talent to the table and will be an important part of our strategy.”

Prior to joining LeCesse Development, McArthur was a Land Development Manager with Lennar Homes. Previously, he spent five years at Kimley-Horn & Associates as a civil engineer with experience across both residential and commercial projects. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Central Florida.

Founded in 1952 as a regional building contractor, LeCesse Development Corp. is a celebrated real estate developer specializing in the development, construction and financing of multifamily properties.

For more information about LeCesse Development Corp., visit www.lecesse.com.

To download McArthur’s headshot, click here.

About LeCesse Development Corp.

LeCesse Development is a nationally recognized multifamily investment firm that has developed over 20,000 units since its founding in 1952. Based in Orlando, FL, LeCesse specializes in the development, construction, and ownership of multifamily communities in growth markets throughout the Eastern United States. For more information, visit www.lecesse.com.

Media Contact

William Wellons

Wellons Communications

407-339-0879

will@wellonscommunications.com