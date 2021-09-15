Quest Auto Solutions in Top 11 Auto Body Repair Shops in Lubbock

Lubbock, TX, 2021-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ — If you’re looking for A+ customer care and excellent car repair services, then Quest Auto Solutions have them both – and they have the proof!

Among 57 auto body repair shops assessed by Expertise.com, Quest Auto Solutions was featured among the best 11 in the area due to their overall performance (ranking among the highest in the top 11).

Expertise.com carried out extensive checks, scoring Lubbock Auto Body Shops on more than 25 variables across five categories, including availability, qualification, reputation, excellence, and professionalism.

Quest Auto Solutions scored A+ for both its reputation and professionalism, making it one of the most sought after in the area. It is a professional and locally managed automotive restoration and repair company that works with residential and commercial clients.

Quest’s mission is to be transformative in the Automotive Restoration Industry by being both socially and ecologically responsible, creating transparency with customers, and effectively delivering high quality results at a fraction of the standard industry cycle times. In fact, Quest is the only Auto Body Shop in Lubbock (possibly the entire US) that guarantees all repairs are done in two weeks or less with a $500 payment to the customer if it exceeds the time limit.

The company is guided by 4 pillars; Quality, Excellence in customer service, Transparency, and Speed, combined with their key positioning statement, “In the center of our company is U our customer”. Quest lives by these pillars with each and every customer and vehicle restoration. In fact, our company name ‘QUEST’ is an acronym for their pillars.

QUEST truly enjoys helping people and giving back to the communities they serve. They understand vehicle repairs from hail damage or collision can be an economical challenge for families. To address this, Quest launched a program with Lubbock ISD starting last year in August and still running. The program is not only beneficial to the school district employees with financial assistance for vehicle repairs, it also financially benefits the school district itself with matching donations. Lubbock ISD loved the program so much, the interview they conducted at the Quest shop is currently being broadcasted within their school district network and across local cable stations: https://lubbockisdtx.swagit.com/play/12042020-771/2/

For Quest, their approach is to build long-term relationships with customers while delivering the best customer experience and top quality results. Every customer is paired with an Auto Advisor who’s highly trained to provide a high level of customer service. They are available to assist customers from everything to filing insurance claims, pick up and delivery service, work status updates, providing a rental if needed, and overall to ensure the customer is delighted with the concierge-level experience. It’s often one of the key reasons why Quest has earned so much recognition and high ranking in the industry.

Quest has the most capabilities of any other shop in Lubbock Texas to include; Paintless Dent Repair) for Auto Hail Damage, full Auto Collision, Paint & Body with a state-of-the-art facility, Classic Car Restoration, and Pro Services including Professional Auto Detailing, Ceramic Coating and more.

“As the premier automotive restoration company in Lubbock, our friendly staff will guide you through every step of the way to ensure you get the best possible outcome and a hassle-free experience,” said a company official.

They offer unique solutions and value for both consumers and businesses, including auto dealerships, fleet management, body shops, and PDR companies.

The company has achieved many five-star testimonials from satisfied customers. “The service was outstanding, and the work quality was top of the line,” commented Joe Martin.

Meanwhile, Kayla Johnson said: “I was amazed at their customer service and the quality of work. My truck turned out amazing and looked brand new again.”

For more information, a quote or to book an appointment:

Phone: 806-310-9939

Website: https://questlbk.com/.