JBi Digital And The Childhood Trust Win “Best Non-Profit Website” At The Webawards 2021

LONDON, UK, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — The Childhood Trust and JBi Digital are delighted to have been named as the winners of the WebAwards’ “Best Non-Profit Website” award for 2021.

The award has been given in recognition of the success of The Childhood Trust’s new website, which was launched earlier this year.

The judges complemented the website’s easy-to-use navigation and effective representation of the Trust’s mission and values, while also praising it for “accomplishing all requirements on accessibility, information, attractive design and… captivating the target market.”

JBi Digital was honoured to be named The Childhood Trust’s long term digital partner in 2020. As part of this partnership, the agency was appointed to design and build a new website for The Childhood Trust on a pro-bono basis, enhancing the charity’s brand and digital presence.

The website has been a huge success, bringing The Childhood Trust a 25% increase in page engagement value and a 15% drop in bounce rate, while also more-than-doubling online donations since launch. As a consequence, it has enabled the Trust to support over 55,000 more vulnerable young people impacted by poverty in London in 2021 and is contributing to the Trust’s ongoing growth.

Laurence Guinness, Chief Executive of The Childhood Trust, said: ‘JBi’s generous pro-bono support has transformed our digital presence and online brand engagement. The new website has played a big part in our growth story, helping us to support even more disadvantaged children in London this year. JBI’s entire team worked tirelessly throughout the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic to achieve this for children in need and we are delighted that our website has won this award.’

David Gelb, Managing Director of JBi Digital, had this to say: ‘Everybody at JBi is delighted with the success of The Childhood Trust’s new website. The team is honoured to play a small part in the excellent work that the Trust does for the vulnerable children of London, which is especially important in these testing times. We are excited to continue our support of The Childhood Trust moving forward, further enhancing its digital strategy and contributing to its vital fundraising and volunteering efforts.’

The winners of the WebAwards 2021 were announced today, the 10th September 2021.

About JBi Digital

JBi Digital is an award-winning, London-based digital experience agency, offering strategic, creative, technical and digital marketing services.

For more information, visit: www.jbidigital.co.uk/

About The Childhood Trust

The Childhood Trust is London’s child poverty charity, dedicated to alleviating the impact of poverty on children and young people living in the capital.

To find out more, visit https://www.childhoodtrust.org.uk/