New Western-Horror Novel From Cult Filmmaker William Winckler

NEW YORK, USA, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — Cult movie filmmaker William Winckler (Ultraman X the Movie, Frankenstein vs. the Creature from Blood Cove, Zombrex: Dead Rising Sun) has just released his new Western-Horror fiction novel DEMON HEAD OF TUCSON, now available worldwide on Kindle eBook and paperback on Amazon.

Loosely based on the terrifying Native American monster/spirit legend of the “The Rolling Head,” readers should find author William Winckler’s fresh, unique story captivating.

When a young Native American woman is stalked by a horrific disembodied head out to kill her, a wandering cowboy helps escort her to the safety of a Christian reservation. On the way, they must battle and ultimately destroy the monstrous demon before everyone in the Arizona territory is wiped out by it!

Author William Winckler is no stranger to the western genre, in fact, it’s in his blood. His late father, prolific child star of the Golden Age of Hollywood, Robert Winckler, appeared in countless western movies during the 1930’s and ‘40’s with famous film cowboys Gene Autry, Wild Bill Elliott, Bob Steele, Johnny Mack Brown, Tim McCoy, Robert Livingston, Bob Baker, George Houston and many others. William loved watching his father’s western movies on TV as a kid, and he’s been hooked on the genre ever since.

AMAZON Kindle & Paperback Book Link:

https://www.amazon.com/Demon-Head-Tucson-William-Winckler-ebook/dp/B09BK577Y8/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=demon+head+of+tucson&qid=1627822304&sr=8-1

William Winckler was born in Van Nuys, California. During his prolific career, he has written, produced, and directed nearly fifty feature films, several TV series, pilots and English language Japanese movies and anime. Select credits include; Tekkaman the Space Knight, Gaiking, Danguard Ace, Starzinger, The Double-D Avenger (reuniting the Russ Meyer film stars), the award-winning Frankenstein vs. the Creature From Blood Cove, Capcom’s Zombrex:

Dead Rising Sun based on the famous zombie video game Dead Rising, Ultraman X the Movie (the 50th Anniversary film of the iconic Japanese Ultraman superhero character/brand), Ultraman Ginga S -The Movie, and Mega Monster Battle: Ultra Galaxy (a Warner Bros. Japan release). Paperback novelizations of The Double-D Avenger and Frankenstein vs. the Creature From Blood Cove have been published based on William’s screenplays and films. He currently resides on the east coast of the U.S., after spending most of his life in Southern California.

William Winckler IMDB page: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1047180/

DEMON HEAD OF TUCSON book cover © 2021 – William Winckler

William Winckler author photo © – William Winckler

Robert Tousignant / (818) 577-5313

williamwincklerproductions@gmail.com

###