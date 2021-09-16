Install Invisible Lift In Your Building With The Help Of Sesame Access Systems

Surrey, UK, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — Sesame Access Systems (https://www.sesameaccess.com/) is a company that offers and installs several designs and styles of invisible hydraulic DDA lift in the UK and worldwide. Their lifts can be installed on any property, whether private, residential, commercial, or listed buildings. Every lift they made are customised based on the clients’ need.

This company offers a wide range of hydraulic lifts, like platform lift, vertically retracting stair lift, horizontally retracting stair lift, or custom lift. When clients choose a lift, their lifts can also be categorised depending on the user, for wheelchair users only or both standing and wheelchair users. In addition, the users’ lifts will also depend on the rise levels and the pit depth. Depending on which type of lifts and its specific size and depth clients need, Sesame Access Systems’ team can design and build them. These lifts are made from high-quality and specially sourced materials. Their team is composed of experienced individuals who can install the lifts efficiently and promptly.

The English Heritage has approved their hydraulic lifts for installation in any historic buildings across the UK. One prominent example of their product is the steps of the Bank of England, which is considered a grade I listed building. Listed buildings need several approvals to be redesigned. Owing to this fact, Sesame Access Systems’ invisible hydraulic lifts are perfect for buildings with predesigned structures. These lifts blend in perfectly to listed buildings without changing any details of the structure.

Sesame Access Systems is compliant with all product legislations and standards across Europe, the United States, Canada, and many more. They are creative and eager in providing step-free access to all buildings, especially listed and iconic ones. Based on their website, “Sesame is passionate about British Manufacturing and Engineering. All our bespoke lifts are designed specifically for each building and are hand made by our talented engineers in our workshop in Surrey. Our world-class design team have an obsession for innovation and design, and we believe we are at the cutting edge of what’s possible for disabled access solutions.”

Established in 1996, Sesame Access Systems was founded by a talented hydraulic engineer Charlie Lyons. The reason behind this was his desire to help one of his friends, a wheelchair user, to get into the art gallery of a listed building. He created a solution for this dilemma by installing a state-of-the-art invisible hydraulic lift that is drafted and designed like the same as the steps. Since then, they have installed more than 200 lifts from different buildings worldwide, like the Sydney Opera House, among others.