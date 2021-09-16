Tilswall Launches Electric Spin Scrubber to Make Cleaning Your Home Easier

London, UK, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — Household cleaning is too stressful? Tilswall, the specialist in power tools for the home, launches on 13 September 2021 an electric spin scrubber designed to free the housewife’s hands and create a clean home.

“Cleaning the house and cleaning the floors can be exhausting and to help take the stress off housewives, we have designed an electric spin scrubber that will make housework incredibly easy,” says David Chen, Brand Director of Tilswall.

Tilswall electric spin scrubber changes traditional manual cleaning to care for women! Multiple feature upgrades. The powerful 3.7V 4000mah rechargeable battery boosts speed to 300RPM and torque up to 35.4 Kgf. cm, so you can clean your whole house in one fell swoop. Maximum working time of up to 180 minutes. Includes extra hook for easy storage.

The Tilswall electric spin scrubber comes with 4 multi-purpose brush heads. Still, bothered about cleaning with short bristles? The long, coarse PP bristles (hair depth > 7mm) are not easy to shed and do not leave any scratches. Extra-wide flat brush for hard floors, tiles, walls, doors, windows, glass, patio furniture, swimming pools; small flat brush for showers, kitchens, grease, cookers, grills; angled round brush for curved surfaces, baths, sinks, skirting, or toilets; pointed brush for tile grout, edges, corners, crevices, and tight places.

By simply pressing the side release button, you can quickly change the scrubber length from 27.6″ to 43.3″ and housewives will no longer get tired of bending over for long periods. Suitable for baths, tiles, floors, glass windows, cars, doors, and more.

Sinks that are hard to clean and floors that need to be scrubbed on the floor, all you need is an electric spin scrubber.

This electric cleaning brush has received many positive reviews and is popular with a large number of women upon its launch. It is now available for purchase on Amazon and in the flagship shop.

To find out more about our products, please visit the website: https://www.tilswall.co.uk/