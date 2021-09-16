Slepian Ellexson Is a Social Security Disability Attorney Serving Scottsdale, AZ

Phoenix, Arizona, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — Slepian Ellexson is pleased to announce they are a Social Security disability attorney serving Scottsdale, AZ. They understand the challenges individuals face when applying for Social Security disability and strive to help their clients get the best results for their cases.

The law team at Slepian Ellexson works closely with clients to help them fill out the paperwork correctly, gather the appropriate documentation, and submit everything on the right timeline. They can answer questions and provide their clients with valuable insight into the details of their case. Working with Social Security disability attorneys gives clients a better chance of getting approved for benefits the first time they file a claim.

Slepian Ellexson can also help their clients file an appeal if they receive a denial for Social Security benefits. The lawyers at the law firm evaluate the case and identify mistakes that cost the claim. Once they fix these errors, they can help clients file an appeal to get their deserved benefits.

Anyone interested in learning about the Social Security disability attorneys can find out more by visiting the Slepian Ellexson, PLLC website or by calling 1-602-266-3111.

About Slepian Ellexson: Slepian Ellexson, PLLC is a full-service law firm offering assistance with Social Security disability claims. They work closely with their clients to help them get the benefits they deserve. They also help their clients file an appeal if their claims are denied.

Company: Slepian Ellexson

Address: 3737 North 7th St. Suite 106

City: Phoenix

State: AZ

Zip code: 85014

Telephone number: 1-602-266-3111