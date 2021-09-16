Zimmerman Law Offices Gets Results

2021-09-16

Chicago, Illinois, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — Zimmerman Law Offices is pleased to announce they get results for their clients. The law firm specializes in state licensure issues, class action lawsuits, consumer fraud, defective products, and more.

The professional team at Zimmerman Law Offices works hard for their clients, ensuring they get the compensation or legal assistance they need. Their lawyers have recovered millions of dollars for their clients over the years, ensuring they get everything they deserve from their case. Every case starts with a free consultation to discuss the particulars and determine the best course of action to get results.

Zimmerman Law Offices provides representation for businesses and consumers for professional licensure assistance and civil litigation matters. Clients can trust they are getting the help they require to get the most successful outcome for their cases with their expertise. The team works hard until their clients are fully satisfied with the results.

Anyone interested in learning about how the law firm gets results can find out more by visiting the Zimmerman Law Offices website or by calling 1-312-440-0020.

About Zimmerman Law: Zimmerman Law Offices is a full-service law firm providing legal assistance with business licenses and civil litigation cases. They work closely with their clients to ensure they get the results they deserve. Attorney Thomas Zimmerman has been named to the Top 40 Lawyers in Illinois list, giving clients peace of mind they are making the best choice.

Company: Zimmerman Law Offices
Address: 77 West Washington Street Suite 1220
City: Chicago
State: IL
Zip code: 60602
Telephone number: 1-312-440-0020
Fax number: 1-312-440-4180

