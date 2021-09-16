Pro Marketer Lays Down the Most Effective Steps for Creating a Robust Seasonal Marketing Campaign

Toronto, Canada, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — Many businesses operating in the B2B domain find summer months to be not as brisk. But there’s a way you can utilize these warm moths to overhaul your next season, so it helps you accomplish the milestones you’ve envisioned for yourself. Wondering how to go about starting your next big content marketing campaign? Stick to the steps mentioned below.

Assess your seasonal rankings immediately – You might be having a page dedicated to providing your customers with seasonal gift ideas, deals, and special offers. Granted, the requirement for such a piece of content is seasonal, but that’s not the case with its rankings. It means that you should never even think of eliminating or delinking these pages.

You want to climb high in the search rankings of Google. Consequently, you want to always have these kinds of pages for Google to access. But what can you do if you find yourself not ranking for your specific seasonal queries? Well, you should set those pages up even if that particular season is not round the corner.

SpyFu is a handy tool that provides you with a detailed analysis of all search engine results page movement. You can use it to uncover patterns and discover a rival who was doing a great job retaining their seasonal organic visibility on the search engine.

2. Schedule your seasonal content assets – You and your team will undoubtedly be busy when your target season arrives. So, it’s a good to begin planning your content beforehand. There’s no need to stress much over it. Today, there’s a tool for everything. A solution like Text Optimizer recommends concepts and angles related to your domain to which you can devote all your attention.

Content marketing happens through numerous channels. So, the better you are prepared for it beforehand, the better you can expect your results to be. Apart from Text Optimizer, there are a couple more content marketing tools that you can use to plan your seasonal content. A great one is called Boosted, through which you can effortlessly design festive videos in the format you prefer.

3. Assess the performance of your prior seasonal campaign – If you have been marketing any prior seasonal content, figure out if there’s any avenue to update or reuse it this year. Also, evaluate its past effectiveness in pulling traffic and triggering conversions. A great tool for it is Google Analytics. You can use it to find out about the landing pages that were successful in attracting traffic in the past. You can also use word filters for your highest traffic page. For instance, you can type ‘blog’ and view a high performing seasonal piece of content.

To identify and assess conversions, you can make use of Google Analytics goals and funnels. Another simple tool is Finteza. It allows narrowing of information to pinpoint that source of traffic which is propelling vast amount of traffic and its effectiveness in converting.

4. Expand a prior successful idea – Another great tactic is to think of transforming a successful previous content asset into a novel project. With it, you can keep your audience engaged year after year.

Undertake a competitive analysis – When you have so many ways to research what your rivals are doing, why not implement them to gain a competitive edge. An easy way is checking Ahrefs and the keywords that your competitors are ranking for. Another tool for undertaking competitive research is Similar Web. Apart from that, if you want to stay current about any new techniques that your competitor has employed, consider setting up Google Alerts.

Set an editorial calendar – You can observe many social media advertisements centred on holidays during the latter part of the year, especially in October and November. At this point, you need to know when you should begin publishing your seasonal content. An easy way to do it is to input your search query in Google Trends. There are also various calendar plugin options that you can select. They make the task of scheduling content assets very simple. A great one is CoSchedule. It is good for scheduling updates to social media channels. You can also allocate content assets to different contributors. With this plugin, you can schedule content on platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Thus, you can create an effective content marketing campaign using such a plugin.

Remember to base your content around those keywords you know will be trending for a specific season. Schedule the campaigns in advance before the peak season arrives. Ensure that the season matches your brand. It is always wise to start preparing content and campaigns during slow times. You will definitely be able to start the busy season with a bang! For many business owners, getting their heads around creating and scheduling content can seem complicated. In such a case, you can always get the help of an SEO company.

