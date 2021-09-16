Demand for Personal Protective Equipment Market to Grow at 6.20% CAGR Through 2029

On the back of surging infrastructure development and oil & gas exploration projects, the global personal protective equipment market is expected to grow two-fold during the forecast period (2019-2029). Increasingly stringent labor safety laws across the globe are giving an uptick to the demand for personal protection while working in high-hazard industries. Advancements in material science and manufacturing technologies are further set to enhance the adoption of cost efficient protective gear.

Rapid urbanization in developing economies generates multiplying demand in construction applications of the product. Personal protective equipment will witness a surging demand owing to these factors in the coming years.

Key Takeaways of Personal Protective Equipment Market Study

Respiratory protection is set for more than two-fold growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to glaring air pollution levels across the globe coupled with increasing industrial production.

Construction end-use industry will lead global sales and multiply 1.7X through 2029. Owing to increasing investments in infrastructure by developing economies, construction end-uses will continue to lead total market value share.

North America is at the forefront of regional distribution of global sales. The region is projected to grow 5.6X from 2019 to 2029. This can be attributed to resurgent shale gas and oil reserve exploration that employs personal protective equipment at scale.

Protective equipment for eye, face and head offers the most lucrative growth opportunities on the back of hazardous pollution levels across industries and prevalence of preemptive labor safety measures.

Global Personal Protective Equipment Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global personal protective equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, end use industry and region.

Type Head Protection Class A Helmet Class B Helmet Class C Helmet

Hands & Arm Protection Aluminized Aramid Fiber Butyl Coated Fabric Disposable Fabric

End Use Industry Construction

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Transportation

Maritime

Fire and Rescue

Preemptive Safety Measures to Act as Growth Anchor

Predictive safety analysis offers manufacturers the opportunity to create demand in new end-uses. Market players are leveraging industry 4.0 technologies in manufacturing processes to develop precision safety gear. With advancements in manufacturing, construction, and mining technologies, personal protective equipment must invest in innovating product offerings across industries. Emphasis must be laid on enhanced product performance to differentiate product offerings. Development of personal protective equipment that can withstand extreme situations will reflect well on manufacturer’s goodwill in the market. Sharp focus on economic developments in Asia Pacific will help organizations predict demand trajectories and effectively target upcoming opportunities.

