Automotive Curtain Airbag Market: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Automotive Curtain Airbag market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Automotive Curtain Airbag

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Automotive Curtain Airbag. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Automotive Curtain Airbag Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=273

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Automotive Curtain Airbag, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Automotive Curtain Airbag Market.

The scope of the report is to analyze the global automotive curtain airbag market for the period 2017-2022 and give readers an accurate, unbiased analysis. Automotive curtain airbag manufacturers, suppliers, and stakeholders in the overall automotive market can benefit from the insights offered in this report. The comprehensive analysis offered in the report can also be of interest to leading automotive journals and trade magazines.

Summary

The report begins with a concise summary of the global automotive curtain airbag market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, giving users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global automotive curtain airbags market.

Overview

The next section is an overview of the global automotive curtain airbag market. This includes the introduction to the market and a standard definition of the product – automotive curtain airbag. In this section, year-over-year growth and market value is offered to readers. Year-over-year growth gives readers a broader picture on growth patterns during the forecast period.

The next section of the report offers a thorough description of the latest macroeconomic factors that have a bearing on the global automotive curtain airbag market. Considering the interconnectedness of the automotive curtain airbag market to global automotive market and, in general, the global economy, readers will get valuable insights on how international developments impact this market.

Growing demand for security devices in vehicles has led to an upsurge in demand for the airbags in the automotive industry globally. In addition, government in various countries have imposed regulations regarding security devices in the automotive industry. These factors are expected to contribute towards growth of the global automotive curtain airbag market positively. A recently compiled report by Fact.MR reveals that the global market of automotive curtain airbag is projected to register a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, 2017-2022.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=273

Factors Fuelling Growth of the Global Market

Growth of the global market of automotive curtain airbag is bound to several macro and micro economic factors. Demand for strong automotive curtain airbags is mainly concentrated in the transportation, automotive and healthcare industry. Frictional resistance, wear and tear of the vehicles, and complex design of the vehicles result in the unexpected accidents globally. Attributed to unexpected accidents, the passengers could injure their necks and knees. Manufacturers prefer coating the airbags integrated in the vehicles with neoprene coating to ensure that the security devices are strong and resistant to heat. The automotive curtain airbag will continue to witness considerable adoption attributed to increasing demand for security devices in the vehicles.

Moreover, government in several countries have imposed legislations regarding the security devices in the vehicles. As the government has imposed legislations regarding the security devices in the automotive industry, manufacturers are integrating advanced features in order to ensure security of the passengers during an unexpected accident.

With surge in technological development, consumers prefer opting for automotive that are integrated with devices that ensure the safety and security of the passengers. Vehicles equipped with security devices offer secure, and flexible transportation system to the customers. These factors are likely to contribute towards growth of the global market of automotive curtain airbag positively.

Neoprene to Represent a Dominant Segment

Increasing demand for curtain airbags that are strong and resistant to ozone, oil, chemicals, and heat has led the manufacturers to coat airbags with neoprene. Sales of neoprene airbags is likely to remain high as compared to the other types of coating in the global market. Currently, the neoprene coat type segment is projected to represent around US$ 50 Mn by 2022-end.

Nylon is projected to represent a significant revenue growth as compared to other yarns available in the global market. The nylon yarn type segment is projected to represent more than US$ 40 Mn in the global market by 2017-end. The nylon segment is projected to reflect a relatively high CAGR in the global market of automotive curtain airbag through 2022.

By sales channel, sales of the automotive curtain airbags is projected to remain high through the OEM sales channel. The OEM segment is projected to represent more than US$ 50 Mn by 2017-end. However, sales of automotive curtain airbags continue to witness relatively faster growth through the aftermarket channel globally.

Mid-sized passenger cars is likely to sell more than the other vehicle in the global automotive curtain airbag market. The mid-sized passenger cars vehicle type segment is projected to represent around US$ 15 Mn by 2022-end. On the other hand, the compact passenger car is projected to reflect a relatively high CAGR in the global market through 2022.

Market Players

Major players in the global market of automotive curtain airbag are Takata Corporation, Autoliv, Inc., Denso Corporation, Daicel Corporation, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Kolon Industries, Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, and Toray Industries, Inc.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Coating Type Neoprene Coated

Silicone Coating

Non-Coated Yarn Type Nylon type

Polyester type Sales Channel OEM

Aftermarket Vehicle Type Compact Passenger Cars

Mid-sized Passenger Cars

Premium Passenger Cars

Luxury Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/273

Key Question answered in the survey of Automotive Curtain Airbag market report:

Sales and Demand of Automotive Curtain Airbag

Growth of Automotive Curtain Airbag Market

Market Analysis of Automotive Curtain Airbag

Market Insights of Automotive Curtain Airbag

Key Drivers Impacting the Automotive Curtain Airbag market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Automotive Curtain Airbag market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Automotive Curtain Airbag

More Valuable Insights on Automotive Curtain Airbag Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Automotive Curtain Airbag, Sales and Demand of Automotive Curtain Airbag, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Automotive Domain:

Ground Support Equipment Tires Market – Global Industry Analysis 2016 – 2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Automotive Steering Rack Market – Global Industry Analysis 2016 – 2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Automotive Steering Shaft Market – Global Industry Analysis 2016 – 2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com