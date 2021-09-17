Depth Filtration Market Worth $2.9 Billion by 2025 – Geographical Analysis and Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Depth Filtration Market by Media Type (Cellulose, Activated Carbon), Product (Capsule, Sheet, Module), Application(Final Product Processing (Biologics), cell Clarification, Viral Clearance, Operation Scale (Manufacturing, Lab) – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0%, to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2025 during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Depth Filtration Market”

170 – Tables

31 – Figures

157 – Pages

The Factors such as increasing the adoption of single-use technologies and focus on developing large-molecule biopharmaceuticals are likely to drive the activated carbon filters market market.

Cartridge filters segment accounted for the largest share of the depth filtration market

Based on the product, segmented into cartridge filters, capsule filters, filter modules, filter sheets, plate and frame filters, accessories, and other products (includes caps, pads, pods, syringes, bags, and discs). The cartridge filters segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2019. This can be attributed to the high dirt-holding capacity and long service life of these products.

Diatomaceous Earth segment accounted for the largest share of the depth filtration market.

Based on media, broadly segmented into diatomaceous earth (DE), activated carbon, cellulose, perlite, and other media (glass fibers, quartz, borosilicate, and resin binders). The DE filters segment accounted for the largest share of 41.3% of the global activated carbon filters market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high-quality filtration offered by DE and its wide range of applications in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry.

Final Product Processing was the largest application segment in the depth filtration market in 2019

Based on the application, the activated carbon filters market is segmented into final product processing, cell clarification, raw material filtration, diagnostics, and viral clearance. The final product processing segment is further categorized as small-molecule processing and biologics processing. The raw material filtration market is further segmented into media & buffer filtration and bioburden testing. In 2019, the final product processing segment accounted for the largest share of the market due to the, expansion in generics production and the demand for high-quality final products.

Manufacturing scale was the largest operation scale segment of the depth filtration market in 2019

Based on the operation scale, segmented into manufacturing-scale, pilot-scale, and lab-scale depth filtration. The manufacturing-scale segment is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the activated carbon filters market. This can be attributed to the increasing R&D activities for the production of biologics.

North America was the largest regional market for depth filtration market in 2019

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American market is attributed to the increasing R&D investments in US and government funding and initiatives in Canada.

The major companies operating in the global depth filtration market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), 3M (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Porvair Filtration Group (UK), ErtelAlsop (US), Amazon Filters Ltd. (UK), Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US), Donaldson Comany, Inc. (US), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France), Clariance Technique (Australia), Repligen Corporation (US), Microfilt India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Graver Technologies (US), Gusmer Enterprises (US), Filtrox AG (Switzerland), Pure Process (UK), Membrane Solutions (US), Allied Filter Systems Ltd. (UK), Pentair (US), Membracon (UK), and Phenomenex (US)