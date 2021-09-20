Europe Heating Radiators Market Competitive Market Positioning & Product Benchmarking, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Sep 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Europe Heating Radiators Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The Europe heating radiators market size is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2025 and projected to grow with a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025, according to Million Insights. Factors such as favorable government policies, growing demand for energy-efficient products and rising repair & replacement of different components in heating radiators are expected to drive the market growth. Increased spending in the construction industry supported by repair activities including renovation of buildings, commercial spaces and reconstruction is anticipated to boost the product demand in Europe.

Key Players:

Stelrad Radiator Group Ltd.

FoshanSunfar Radiator Co., Ltd.

Zehnder Group AG

Vasco Group

Korado Group

IRSAP S.p.A.

Zhejiang Nuociss HVAC Technology Co., Ltd.

Rettig ICC Ltd.

Eskimo Products Ltd.

Pitacs Limited

Growth Drivers:

Factors such as attractive interest rates, increasing employment in the construction sector and other policies are expected to drive the market growth in residential and commercial sectors. In Europe, extreme weather condition has increased the need for advanced, energy-efficient and eco-friendly heating radiators at affordable price.

Growing consumer demand for technologically advanced heating radiators has led to key players in focusing their investment in R&D activities to develop new products which would provide competitive advantage to the company over its competitors. Moreover, growing urbanization, health awareness, climatic changes, and other factors are expected to trigger the product demand in Europe.

The market is expected to gain traction due to its smaller, low cost, and wall-hung properties. In addition, availability with affordable price, easy installation, space-saving, and efficient energy consumption are prominent factors expected to reshape the market growth. Moreover, growing demand for high quality, colored, stylish and advanced features are projected to drive the market growth.

Product Outlook:

Hydronic Heating Radiators

Electric Heating Radiators

Regional Outlook:

In Europe, Russia accounted for the largest market share of more than 16%, in 2018. Factors such as government supportive policies and growing investment for energy efficiency in Russia are projected to positively impact the market in the region. In addition, new regulations for energy efficiency has formed several norms in Russia and improved existing standards for energy consumption. These factors are expected to propel the market growth in the region.

Market in the Germany is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of more than 6.0% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to government initiatives, policies to reduce carbon emission caused by heating equipment, and investment in the construction industry. Market players operating in this country are focusing on product innovation which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Ukraine is projected to grow with the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The demand for this product is increasing in Ukraine due to cold climatic conditions.

Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 pandemic has enforced various companies operating in the heating radiators market to stop their business operations in order comply with the new government rules in Europe. This halt in operations are negatively impacting the revenue flow of the market. Lockdown of international borders has delayed shipments of heating radiator in the region. However, manufacturing companies operating in Europe heating radiator market are still continuing their operations in order to deliver finished products to their customers, which are expected to strengthen the market growth during pandemic situation.

