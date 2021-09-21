With an Ambition to Slow Down Global Warming, Three Pakistanis and an American Launch an EV Company

LEVITTOWN, NY, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — New start-up Markhor EV Technologies recently launched as an e-bike company in the United States. Highly durable and built to last long, these e-bikes are going to change the way two wheeler transport is used in the country. Since bikes have a long history of being used extensively across the world, Markhor plans to bring the same energy to the Americans albeit with the technology of the future — EV. “Electric Vehicles are the next big thing not just in the US/Canada sphere but also across the world. Since EV revolutionhas started with cars, we decided to lead the way in bikes”, said Muhammad Ifrahim, the CMO at Markhor.

Using the latest technologies, Markhor makes highly durable and top quality e-bikes. Since technology these days is changing very frequently, Markhor plans to keep up to date with the changing trends and promises to launch rock-solid, durable e-bikes after every short interval. “We intend to be a tech innovative company known for durability, innovation and an unmatched, never-seen-before customer service. We aren’t just about great products. We’re about great service too”, said Jessica Duarte, the CSO at Markhor.

Markhor e-bikes are cost effective, environment friendly, high tech, low maintenance, etc. The Electric Vehicle fever is catching up at such a high rate that in about a decade and a half most countries will have switched towards them from conventional ones. Might as well jump on the bandwagon right now and begin your EV journey with Markhor! Trust us, years from now you’ll be proud to have been part of this journey of EV from its infancy and have played a vital role in global warming slow-down”, said the COO Asim Kazmi and the CEO Tahir Ata Barry.

About Markhor:

Markhor is an e-bike start-up company with durable, long-lasting e-bikes range. Like its namesake mountainous beast, Markhor e-bikes are designed to conquer the roughest of terrains.

For more information, please visit https://markhorev.tech/

Media Contact:

Address: 2981-2991 Hempstead Tpke #1007, Levittown, NY 11756, USA

Website: https://markhorev.tech/

