Ensuring Peace, Love & Joy over Two Decades for Lantern Residents and Families

This year marks two decades of unwavering assisted living services from Lantern Lifestyle and its three distinct communities: Lantern of Madison, Lantern of Chagrin Valley, and Lantern of Saybrook. Twenty years is a remarkable achievement for any company in such a field that has since become the one of the most in-demand forms of hospitality service in these present times.

“We’re definitely heartened by the thought that we’ve come this far,” says CEO, Jean Makesh. “I can still remember the days when we were highly apprehensive about what we’re bringing to the table, particularly in memory care services. We pioneered a cognitive therapy program in the US that has since become a way of life for many of the elderly in the country. That’s quite a dizzying feat if we take a closer peek at what we’ve achieved in these two decades.”

Much like many successful senior living communities, one of the keys to Lantern communities’ continuous growth hinges on its passionate and dedicated staff. “By no means is the road to success a smooth one. We’ve encountered many obstacles along the way. One of the most prevalent challenges is the high turnover rates, especially when we were just starting.”

“It’s difficult to find staff that are both skilled, willing to stay loyal, and dedicated to serving. That’s pretty much the hardest stumbling block to overcome by any assisted living facility. We’re fortunate, in a way, because we never really had a shortage of what I endearingly term as angels who instantly stand out with the way they’re able to almost automatically align with our company’s vision and mission.”

There’s no room to question the uniqueness of each Lantern community. At the heart of this originality are the Fountain of Life programs, Svayus and Brain Power. Both are tailored toward specializing in the care of people, particularly the elderly who are suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia.

During its advent, the program immediately made waves, especially as it’s not just concerned with the patients’ mental and psychological health but their spiritual development as well. “Once we take a look back at how the program was concepted from the start, we see that it’s really focused on helping people with these conditions to live the best life they possibly can.

“We experience life through our senses, and the way Svayus focuses on stimulating and enriching all five is what allows our residents to still take part in something engaging, if not meaningful. Of course, the more we improve their quality of life, the more we open up opportunities for them to feel the coveted feelings of peace, love, and joy that any human being strives for, regardless of one’s age.”

True enough, those three profound feelings summarize the entirety of the Lantern experience. This rings true for many of the residents that have come and lived and experienced the warmth of its rooms and halls.

“With this much mileage we’ve accrued over the years, the most gratifying achievement for us at the Lantern group is the thought that we’ve not only given people with dementia and Alzheimer’s hope. We’re also humbled by the fact that we lent a direct hand in preventing these conditions from diminishing their ability to live life to the fullest. And to think that we’ve done so unfailingly for the last twenty years serves as the best honor of all.

“I can still distinctly remember many radiant smiles and sparkles in the eyes of many of the residents that we’ve served. No amount of monetary gain can compare to the feeling of having been a primary catalyst for positive change in a person’s life.

“Ultimately, that is what we would consider as our genuine legacy. It goes without saying that we’re going to dedicate more of our time and effort in making sure we see more of our elderly’s faces lighting up at the thought of the next community endeavor they can take part in or the next creative pursuit they can embark on.”

You can visit Lantern Lifestyle at their main website: https://lanternlifestyle.com/