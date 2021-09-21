New Book by George Matthew: The Last Crusade

New York, USA, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by George Matthew: The Last Crusade

When an undercover CIA operative is killed in a hit and run accident in Bavaria, her daughter, Ashley and husband, Matt, a decorated Desert Storm vet, are distraught — and suspicious. With the help of family friend and FBI agent Kareem Khan, Matt and Ashley fly to the Alps to find out what happened… and get justice. What they don’t realize is that six powerful and wealthy men from the U.S. and Europe — a Secret Cabal including the VP of the U.S. — are standing in their way. The fanatical crusaders plan to subjugate the populace, create a new world order, and make an ungodly amount of money.

George Matthew was born in India. He majored in English Language & Literature with American literature as an additional option. His first book Murder in Heaven was published by Locksley Hall Publishing, New Delhi. The Last Crusade is his second book. He is now working on his third book, Death in the Jungle, about the murder of an environmental activist in Honduras. George lives in Kenya and is married to Anita and has three children, Reggie, Samantha and Richie.

Title: The Last Crusade

Author: George Matthew

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1955196215

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 268 pages

Formats: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.