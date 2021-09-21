More Than 170k Dog Parents Benefit From Advice By Dog Gurus Through FB Live Sessions And Training Videos By theDogHood

Saratoga, CA, USA, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Statistics reveal that dog adoption and sales soared to a record high during the pandemic. Many people turned to making dogs their social companions amid the stringent lockdowns imposed across the globe to curb the spreading abilities of the virus. However, a vast majority of these dog lovers struggled to raise and socialize their pups responsibly.

theDogHood, the brainchild of the duo dog moms, Ruchi and Purvi, stepped up to solve the problem by introducing a platform dedicated to promoting the wellbeing of dogs and dog owners worldwide. Upon realizing the scarcity of authentic resources pertaining to dog care, the co-founders launched a global platform dedicated to all things related to dogs. The platform recently broke records by helping more than 170k dog parents access content related to dog care. From proper dog care guidelines to product recommendations, funny and inspirational stories, tips and tricks, and dog training videos, pet parents can find a whole range of credible resources on the platform.

“The platform was initiated to inspire a whole lot of people to adopt, befriend, and own dogs. We know raising a pupper can be tough, challenging, and frustrating. We wanted to encourage new and seasoned dog owners to raise healthier, happier canines. With our AKC-certified dog guru, Danielle, on board, we decided to host FB live sessions to answer particular concerns of dog lovers and help struggling pawrents with exclusive training videos from the comfort and safety of their homes,” shared a representative from theDogHood.

Pet parents can take inspiration from the web series, What To Expect When Expecting A Puppy, where they can find some of the most helpful dog training videos covering a wide range of topics. The dog guru helps pet parents understand how much exercise their pup needs, the kind of vet they should look for, the right dog food and vitamins, grooming practices, and more. She has helped countless pet parents with tips regarding socializing their pups during the pandemic.

theDogHood community also has an extension known as Hoomans of theDogHood, where influencers, bloggers, and dog owners share unique, inspirational, and funny stories that help readers learn lessons and tips and tricks regarding several topics. The community also became a source of interaction between dog lovers, making it easier for them to build lifelong connections that last even after the pandemic. The power duo has recently launched theDogHood smartphone app to revolutionize the dog care industry.

The global dog care platform, theDogHood, has helped over 50,000 parents interact with pet bloggers, support women-owned startups, and seek advice from professional dog trainers and dog behavioral specialists. You can download theDogHood App to find local DogHood hubs by changing the zip code, share cute videos and pictures of your doggo in the PAWFEED, ask questions, stay updated with events, get recommendations for local products and services, and celebrate unique traits of different dog breeds.

