South Dakota, USA, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — The number of states that have legalized medical marijuana has increased tremendously ever since Washington DC decided to embrace this medicinal herb. Almost a third of all states in America have followed suit to either legalize Marijuana for medical use or for recreational purposes. There were some states, however, where it was assumed that MMJ would never see the light of the day. One of those locations was South Dakota. You need this information if you need to qualify for South Dakota medical marijuana card.

It wasn’t until November 2020, that a stunning development took place. There were two ballot initiatives that were brought – one of them was to legalize medical marijuana and another was to legalize marijuana for recreational purposes. Both of these initiatives passed. Measure 26, was largely supported by 75% of the voters saying ‘yes’. This Measure sought to legalize medical marijuana use in South Dakota. Constitutional Amendment A, which is a legislation that allows adult-use marijuana in the state was voted for with only 54% of the voters.

Getting the state of South Dakota to legalize recreational cannabis has proved futile but the medical marijuana program has come out of the woods and it’s on the safe side. The governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, has been on the frontline, trying to block adult-use cannabis use using the courts. Constitutional Amendment A was ruled by a judge in February 2021 as unconstitutional. The single-subject rule for ballot measures in South Dakota was what led to this ruling. Those supporting the amendment repealed this ruling, which will be heard in the Supreme Court of South Dakota. Even though the Governor does not support the medical marijuana program it will still go on

How to Qualify for South Dakota Medical Marijuana Card

Individuals who qualify for the legal use of MMJ in South Dakota started using medical marijuana in South Dakota on July 1, 2021. The Governor’s efforts to delay it until 2022 did not bear any fruits. She did that by appointing a 10-member task force to ‘fix’ Measure 26. The lawmakers however succumbed to public pressure and decided to vote against Governor Noem’s proposal. This has not deterred her from issuing restrictions on the MMJ law.

The details are a bit scanty at the moment and the Department of Health of South Dakota has not yet opened an application process. To qualify for South Dakota medical marijuana card, patients must do the following:

Look for an MMJ-Friendly Doctor

There is no big difference in how other states qualify patients for MMJ and how South Dakota does it. To qualify for South Dakota medical marijuana card, prospective patients have to look for doctors who support the MMJ program to get recommendations. Organizations are set in place to help patients get MMJ cards online by linking them with licensed MMJ-friendly doctors. If you book an appointment with a qualified doctor, you can get approved only if you demonstrate that you have tried other avenues.

Once you have booked an appointment with a doctor, you will have to provide medical records and you will be asked several questions to explain why you need MMJ. Another requirement that may qualify for South Dakota medical marijuana card is that you need to have a bona-fide relationship with the physician who offers the recommendation. As a patient, you will only get approved if you have at least one of the qualifying medical conditions. You will be issued with a certificate once you receive an approval. The certificate is an essential document that will allow you to continue with the application. The only applicants that are allowed to apply must be above 18 years.

Submit in Your Application

Based on the state law, starting from July 1, 2021, the South Dakota Department of Health has 180 days to start opening up the application process. From this date, it becomes legal to use and possess medical marijuana in South Dakota. However, buying of cannabis will not happen until early 2022. Due to these delays, it is obvious that nothing significant will happen until the end of 2021. That is when the department of health in South Dakota will start processing applications. However, details of whether prospective MMJ patients will be allowed to apply online is a bit scanty. If they are not going to be allowed to do that, then they will have to send their applications as well as their doctor’s recommendation to the address that will be given by the Department of Health.

Obtain Your Medical Marijuana Card

Your application will be examined by the relevant state department. If they are convinced that you qualify for a medical marijuana card, they will send your medical marijuana to your mail address. In several states that have already legalized medical marijuana, patients can receive their MMJ cards online, which will allow them to purchase and consume cannabis for medical purposes. Online cards serve as temporal cards to allow patients access to medical marijuana until they finally get their physical MMJ cards. In the meantime, the state of South Dakota is not accepting applications for dispensary licenses. As of now, it is not clear how many licenses will be provided by the state.

What are the Qualifying Conditions for Medical Marijuana in South Dakota?

There are certain medical conditions that will allow you to qualify for an MMJ recommendation from the doctor and approval from the Department of Health. A patient should have “chronic or debilitating disease or medical condition.”

Qualifying medical conditions in South Dakota include:

Cancer

Severe debilitating pain

Glaucoma

Cachexia or wasting syndrome

Persistent or severe muscle spasms

Other medical conditions that may be considered include:

Alzheimer’s

PTSD

Hepatitis C

Crohn’s Disease

HIV/AIDS

Ulcerative colitis

Endometriosis

Once the application process starts, you will be provided with a full list of qualifying conditions.

