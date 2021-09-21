“Future of Virtual Contact Centres” webinar hosted by Group Futurista

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Group Futurista hosted their knowledgeable “Future of Virtual Contact Centres” webinar on the 15th of September at 15:00 BST/10:00 ET. The webinar was hosted by Richard Hurst. The media partners for the event were Fintechna, CrmXchange, UToday, CIOReviewIndia, Innovation Leadership Forum, and FinancialIT.

This brilliant session began with a keynote from Evan Fromberg, Vice President of Global Sales at Krisp. He talked about the new ‘work from anywhere’ era where remote working would not be as uncommon. He was followed up by Joao Gonzalez of Platinum Sponsor GoContact who discussed getting your contact centres ready for the future, and Samantha Richardson, of Twilio Foundry who talked in depth about remote customer support and how it was going beyond the boundaries of the contact centre. Other speakers included Ian Dailey of Invoca, Anna Trajdos of SIX Payment Services, Iemraan Kara of Standard Bank Group, and Anders Ronnebech Jensen of Mastercard. The webinar was filled with these enlightening discussions and was filled with various valuable insights on the developing future of Virtual Contact Centres, and its advantages and cost-effectiveness. There were regular Q&A sessions conducted by the host, as he took questions from the audience and asked them to the respective Keynotes. This collective knowledge would have provided many companies important knowledge on the benefits and advantages of such contact centres for their companies.

The collective knowledge and the informative discussions and presentations provided by these industry-leading speakers were informative and knowledgeable. It provided a good opportunity for companies to understand all the latest trends and developments in Cloud Computing and the benefits it could entail for them in the future. The event closed out with a panel discussion between all the keynote speakers and Barbara Dondiego, Chief Operating Officer at AVOXI. The panel was hosted by Richard Hurst and they discussed all the latest trends in play with regards to Virtual Contact Centres.

Please stay tuned for updates and to block your seat for the upcoming webinars and summits that are sure to address questions on the changing world and the digital era post-Covid 19.