Demand for Calcium Silicate Boards Market to Reach US$ 1.1 Bn Revenues by 2030

Calcium silicate boards are key insulation materials used across industries such as petrochemicals, steel, cement, refractories, aluminium, and others. Rising manufacturer consciousness to control production costs has enhanced the growth of the calcium silicate boards market in industrial applications. Apart from industrial applications, calcium silicate boards are extensively used in building and construction. However, in the past half-decade, demand for building and construction has declined nearly 4-fold, owing to the adoption of key substitutes such as gypsum boards, cement fibre boards, and others. Overall, increasing industrial application has normalized the demand effect, and is set to bolster market growth through 2030.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5207

The calcium silicate boards market is anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 300 Mn over the forecast period (2020-2030).

Key Takeaways from Calcium Silicate Boards Market Study

The global calcium silicate boards market is anticipated to add 1.3X value by 2030.

1000 X 500 mm calcium silicate boards capture nearly 50% of the global market, and are set to create an opportunity of US$ 160 Mn over the next ten years

Climate boards is the fastest growing segment in the calcium silicate boards market, owing to their insulation benefits in building & construction and industrial applications.

The petrochemicals industry is set to dominate market revenue in 2020, and is expected to gain 180 BPS in its market share by 2030. The building and construction segment is anticipated to lose around 70 BPS over the same time period.

Europe holds a leading share in the global calcium silicate boards market, of which, Germany accounts for most of the demand.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy in several ways. A significant market crunch is anticipated for oil & gas and chemical processing industries, attributed to shortfalls in macroeconomic factors such as buying power, demand contraction, and others, adversely affecting the calcium silicate boards market in the short term.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5207

Calcium Silicate Boards Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the calcium silicate boards market with detailed segmentation on the basis of board size, application, end use, and key regions.

Board Size

1000 X 500 mm

1200 x 2500 mm

2400 x 1220 mm

Others

Application

Climate Boards

Pipe Section

Equipment Insulation

Fire Protection

Chimneys

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5207

Key Players to Dominate Calcium Silicate Boards Market

The calcium silicate boards market is highly fragmented in nature, with key players operating such as A & A Material Corporation, American Elements, BNZ Materials, Calderys, Calsitherm, Johns Manville, and Ramco. Companies with economies of scale have an edge over other players to leverage products at lower prices, which is set to enhance marginal revenue. Nearly 80% of the companies in the market channel low density calcium silicate boards, owing to their extensive application in industrial insulation.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/10/09/1927339/0/en/Global-Ductile-Iron-Pipes-Market-to-Observe-an-Upswing-Owing-to-Technological-Advancements-Says-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com