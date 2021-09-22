Sam and Chris Dixon of Oxford Advisory Group Inducted into Advisor’s Excel Hall of Fame

Clermont, Florida, 2021-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — Oxford Advisory Group is pleased to announce that Sam and Chris Dixon were inducted into the Advisor’s Excel Hall of Fame this quarter. To receive this recognition, a financial advisor must be in the top one percent of the top one percent of financial advisors in the country. The duo received a laser-etched plaque to commemorate the occasion.

Oxford Advisory Group specializes in helping individuals plan for their retirement and manage their money throughout their retirement years. Sam and Chris work closely with their clients to help them understand their financial situation and ensure they have the funds they need to pay for their retirement lifestyle. Their hard work has paid off with their induction into the hall of fame, providing their clients further peace of mind that their needs are met.

As certified retirement financial advisors, Sam and Chris Dixon strive to help their clients plan for a stable financial future and budget their retirement funds. They are reinventing retirement plans, assisting individuals in feeling more prepared for their retirement years.

Anyone interested in learning about their induction into the Advisor’s Excel Hall of Fame can find out more by visiting the Oxford Advisory Group website or by calling 1-407-495-2004.

About Oxford Advisory Group: Oxford Advisory Group is a financial advisory firm offering assistance to individuals looking for help with budgeting, financial planning, and more. They are retirement specialists, helping their clients navigate the challenges of funding their retirements. Their goal is to ensure all seniors have the funds they need and budget accordingly to get the retirement they want.

Press Release Contact :
Company: Oxford Advisory Group
Address: 2250 East Highway 50, Suite 2
City: Clermont
State: FL
Zip code: 34711
Telephone number: 1-407-495-2004
Email address: info@oxfordadvisorygroup.com

