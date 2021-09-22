Why Termite Inspection is Crucial before Buying a New Home?

Vadodara, India, 2021-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — Congratulations if you are in the process of purchasing a home! Buying a home is an exciting process, whether it is your first home or you are merely relocating. Moving into your new house and discovering structural damage caused by termites or other wood-destroying insects like carpenter ants are less joyful. Before you move into your new house, you should have a termite inspection performed by a home inspector to minimise any unexpected fees or damages.

Damage caused by Termites:

While a single termite would take around 3,100 years to devour the wood of a 1,000-square-foot home, termites never exist alone. In actuality, termite colonies can range in size from a few thousand to several million individuals, depending on the species. Several colonies can coexist on one acre of land, implying that millions of termites could get access to your home at any time.

Slab foundations, regions where wood touches ground, and inaccessible crawl spaces are the sections of a home that are most vulnerable to termite attack. Prospective homeowners should keep these considerations in mind when seeking to buy a property, and they should check with their lenders and real estate agents to evaluate if the home is a good fit for them.

Get a Termite Inspection Done Before Buying a New Home:

Termite damage repairs can cost thousands of dollars, depending on how much wood they have eaten, how long the colony has been in the house, and where the damaged wood is located in the house. Unfortunately, essential termite repairs can cost more than the original building. That is why it is critical to undergo a termite inspection before finalising, closing on the contract, and moving into the home. A termite inspection is frequently necessary in many countries in order to complete a real estate transaction, and some mortgages, such as FHA and VA loans, may be conditional based on the amount of repairs required.

A termite inspection differs from a conventional house inspection in that the termite inspector evaluates the state of a home’s physical structure, from the roof to the foundation. When completed by a professional, termite examinations normally last about an hour. During the inspection, a termite technician will inspect and probe the home from the attic to the basement for evidence of termite damage. Buckling wood, bloated floors and ceilings, regions that appear to be damaged by minor water damage and visible mazes within walls or furniture can all be signs of termite damage. Termite infestations can also emit an odour resembling mildew or mould.

Treatment for Termite Infestation:

The pest control firm will need to come in and execute a termite treatment once a termite inspector delivers a cost estimate for removing termites. To eradicate the termite colony, fumigation or insecticide spraying is frequently used. Once the treatment is finished, the homeowner will need to examine the damage and, most likely, engage with a professional to repair it. Unfortunately, these expenditures can also build up because major demolition and structural support replacement is frequently required.

If you do not have a termite infestation or simply want to minimise the inconvenience that termites can cause, there are a few things you can do to prevent them, which can include: