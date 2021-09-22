Grange, Australia, 2021-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — Pennytel announces a 3-year partnership to become the Official Telecommunications Partner of A-League’s newest team – Macarthur Football Club.

Pennytel will be a major category sponsor of Macarthur FC, and will be featured on the back of shirt position for the club’s second season.

Pennytel CEO, Carmela Galasso said she is proud to be on board with Macarthur FC and looks forward to watching the club and Pennytel grow together.

Pennytel has supported Macarthur FC from its inaugural year as shorts sponsor to a major category sponsor for the coming years.

“We are encouraged by the success and potential of Macarthur FC and extending our investment is an unquestionable choice for Pennytel. The club is representative of hard work and community values. Ethics that both our brands share. We have no doubt that Pennytel and The Bulls will have a successful future together!”

Macarthur FC Chairman, Gino Marra said he is thrilled to see Pennytel expand its relationship with Macarthur FC.

“We’re excited to partner with Pennytel as our back of shirt partner for the next three A- League Seasons. Pennytel’s values as an Australian telecommunications provider and its customer service reputation, is important to us as a brand. We look forward to our extended partnership with Pennytel”

Pennytel and The Bulls look forward to the kickoff of the new season in November.

