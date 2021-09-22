Cleantel launches Quick Clean Service for Instant Results

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — Cleantel, an established name for the last 40 years in the UAE brings a new instance in the cleaning industry with the ‘Quick Clean’ service. The service compresses home and office cleaning into 3 hours with quick and effective results.

Cleanliness has been important in our life, all throughout our existence, but this pandemic caused by COVID-19 has brought back the vitality of cleaning into our lives. Cleaning is not just a chore anymore but is a key to good health and hygiene. We all have realized the importance and effect of cleanliness on our life, minds, and health. It is a soul-satisfying, mind-pleasing activity that has a tremendous impact on our productivity and well-being.

But as the lines between the workplace and homes are blurring, many professionals in Dubai are finding it hard to match up to the cleaning challenge. Our busyness takes over the daily schedules and we find it difficult to catch up with the regular cleaning. During such overwhelming times, a cleaning company in Dubai can take charge of the cleaning needs and turn up as a savior for deep cleaning needs in different nooks and corners of the household.

Each room in the house or office has specific cleaning needs that cannot be generalized. Here, the expertise of a professional cleaning company comes to great help in finding the right cleaning techniques to clean the house. Let us share with you why Cleantel is a renowned cleaning expert in the UAE.

Cleantel – Pioneers of Home Cleaning in the UAE

The story of Cleantel was started in the year 1980 by PM Mashood at the time when a professional cleaning company was just a mere concept in the UAE. The company pioneered in providing premium cleaning services to its patrons. Now, 40 years later, Cleantel is channelizing technology and its expertise in home cleaning.

Each area covered under the four walls of the house can have the ‘Cleantel’ touch, with innovation in technology for cleaning. One of Cleantel’s innovations in cleaning is ‘Quick Clean.’ Just as the name suggests, the service has compressed the deep cleaning concept into just mere 3 hours. But that doesn’t mean there will be any compromise in quality. In fact, ‘Quick Clean’ is a satisfying concept that can clean, sanitize and disinfect the indoors with the same precision and creativity, in a mere 3 hours.

Each service under Quick Clean is designed with great care to add convenience and comfort to the life of busy individuals. Families in Dubai and Sharjah easily rely on Cleantel’s wide array of services to a clean and productive lifestyle in the UAE.

Each house or commercial space has unique cleaning needs. Prior to initiating the cleaning service, Cleantel’s experts talk to the families and take their inputs. This way, they can customize the cleaning services as per their patron’s needs and expectations from cleaning. In short, the quick cleaning sessions are best suited for busy families in the UAE and can bring cleanliness back into their life.

Customized and Quick – Cleantel ‘Quick Clean’ Service

Cleantel’s Quick Clean Service can be customized as per the needs of the families. Homemakers can subscribe to a variety of services from its offerings. Let us introduce you to an array of services that can be subscribed to under Quick Clean Service.

1. Home and Office Steam Sanitizing:

Disinfecting services in Dubai and Abu-Dhabi are in high demand these days. It is also a key to a responsible reopening of the UAE’s economy. As the commercial spaces are reopening and encouraging more footfalls, it becomes necessary to clean and disinfect the office spaces or malls after frequent intervals of time. At this time, ‘Quick Clean’ service can come to great rescue as a preventive solution to contain the spread of infectious viruses and germs.

2. Sofa Cleaning

Sofa accommodates all the visitors and guests, but many times, unwanted guests lurk in, such as viruses, germs, bacteria, dust mites, and other allergens. It also bears the stains and spills without any complaints. Their presence contaminates the sofa set and makes it a breeding ground for illnesses. Quick Clean sofa cleaning service in Dubai can eradicate even the minutest traces of germs and brings back the sparkle and grandeur in a sofa set.

3. Deep Cleaning

Many might have reservations about Deep Cleaning in 3 hours, but Cleantel’s ‘Quick Clean’ service assures there will be no compromise in it. Trained Cleantel professionals conduct deep cleaning sessions in desired areas of the household with the help of the latest technology. And the result will be a sparkling clean house.

4. Move-in / Move-out cleaning

Moving in and moving out, both kinds of cleaning are equally draining for the tenants and landlords alike. Cleantel can squeeze these cleaning services in 3 hours to give maximum convenience post vacating the house or commercial space.

5. Windows Cleaning

Windows bear dust and allergens more than any area of the house. Quick cleaning of the windows can help the rooms get fresh air, sans any traces of germs and allergens. The deep cleaning clears out the channels through vacuuming and sanitizing.

6. Carpet Cleaning

The carpet holds a lot of dirt, dust, and allergens on its surface and beyond. Quick cleaning of the carpet, shampooing, and disinfecting the carpet can clear even the minutest strains of viruses and allergens.

Active in Dubai, Abu-Dhabi, and Sharjah, Cleantel’s Quick Clean service is a quick, convenient and easy way to clean with high-end and innovative technology. You can also avail yourself of the customized Quick Clean service for different parts of your home.

So, next time when you have 3 hours in hand, use them wisely. Tick the Cleantel Quick Clean Service and witness the magic of cleaning, sanitizing, and steaming in your homes and office space with just a call on the Cleantel Helpline at 056 154 3265. For more details, you can even visit our website, www.cleantel.me