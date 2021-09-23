Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market Worth 482.5 Million USD by 2023

Pune, India, 2021-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a new market research report “Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market by Product, (Mandibular Advancement Devices (Mad) & Tongue-Retaining Devices (TRD)), Type (Physician Prescribed/Customized Oral Appliances & Online OTC Oral Appliances) – Global Forecasts to 2023″, the market is projected to reach USD 482.5 Million by 2023 from an estimated USD 233.2 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 15.7%.

Growth in this market is mainly driven by the growing popularity of oral appliances in sleep apnea management, technological advancements in oral appliances, a large pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients, and growing awareness about sleep apnea.

Mandibular advancement devices segment to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By product, the mandibular advancement devices segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth can be attributed to the popularity of MADs backed up by the extensive research available supporting their effectiveness over TRDs.

Physician-prescribed/Customized Oral Appliances to dominate the sleep apnea oral appliances market during the forecast period

By type, physician-prescribed/customized oral appliances segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth can be attributed to the rising awareness of sleep apnea and increasing patient preference for prescribed and customized oral appliances.

North America dominated the market in 2017

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the sleep apnea oral appliances market in 2018. The rising prevalence of sleep apnea in the region coupled with the growing demand for alternative treatment options due to poor compliance associated with CPAP is driving the sleep apnea oral appliances market in the region. In addition, rising awareness regarding the disorder; less complicated reimbursement scenario for oral appliance therapy (OAT); and increased acceptance of OAT by physicians, dentists, patients, and insurance companies are also supporting the growth of the sleep apnea oral appliances market in North America.

ResMed (US), SomnoMed (Australia), and Whole You (US) are the key players in the sleep apnea oral appliances market. Other players involved in this market are Oventus (Australia), Panthera Dental (Canada), Airway Management (US), Apnea Sciences (US), DynaFlex (US), OravanOSA (US), and Myerson (US).