Demand for Canola Oil Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% Through 2022

Global canola oil market research report produced by Fact.MR focuses on the major aspects which drive the global market. The report is skillfully crafted and it includes extensive research considering a 3600 view of the market taking into consideration all the angles, making the study more credible and vital in terms of assessing market opportunities, trends, etc. There are several aspects which fuel the adoption of canola oil, thereby raising the yearly consumption and effectively supporting market growth of canola oil.

Canola oil has many health benefits as it comes from a health promoting family of plants, and moreover, it is very beneficial to facilitate excellent heart health. There are other benefits such as it is used to reduce the bad cholesterol content in the body without affecting the good cholesterol. It is also used to treat aging owing to its anti-aging properties, and hence it is used in cosmetics, for example lipsticks, it used also used to treat wrinkles, acne, fine lines, etc. The canola oil is also used in lubricants used in industries, in candles, inks, etc. The growing awareness of the canola oil is a major contributor of its growth and majority of the population prefers to use canola oil.

Another important fact is that after the extraction of canola oil, the left over stock can be used as a livestock feed, which proves extremely healthy for cattle. This also has led to increased production of canola oil even for the leftover material. The global canola oil market finds Europe as an attractive region, giving investors several reasons to invest in the greatest consumer market for canola oil. Asia Pacific is another upcoming region for canola oil consumption and production. The global canola oil market is poised to grow at moderate CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.

Below are few highlights from the research report on global canola oil, which can give an inkling to the report details

The global canola oil market is distributed over the entire globe through various distribution channels. However, the specialty stores channel seems to be more intense and promising and is poised to show a good growth in the coming years. Based on past market observations, this segment is poised to grow at a healthy CAGR of 4.4% during the forecasted period. Following specialty stores, the online segment is also picking up speed and both these segments are expected to outrun the modern trade and franchise stores segments and witness a good gain in the BPS, especially the specialty stores. It becomes essential for investors to rethink about their strategies, and whether to invest in modern trade of franchise stores segments, even if the modern trade segment has a higher revenue share till date.

The research report focuses on the end user analysis, which slates the scenarios for food service, food processor and retail segments. The retail segment is poised to show a higher growth rate, probably the highest CAGE as compared to the other segments. The market share of the food service segment is higher than both the segments, however, revenue market share of the retail segment has come close to the share of food service segment. Both these segments, retail and food service are expected to enjoy a gain in the BPS, of which the retail segment is expected to gain almost four times the BPS of food service.

As far as regions are concerned, Europe seems to the most favorable region for the canola market from a global perspective. The consumer market is strong and is poised to show a higher growth rate compared to North America and MEA. Asia Pacific excluding Japan comes second in the race as far as growth is concerned.

By product type, the processed segment dominates the market and reflects a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecasted period of 2017 to 2022. The virgin segment shows average rate of growth and has lower market share by revenue. The market research observations expect that the processed segment would show a revenue market share which would be more than double than that of the virgin segment by the end of 2017 and it also witnesses a huge gain in the BPS.

Competitive dashboard does its role of giving the reader the necessary information about the key players, and this study would help chalk important strategies and make informed decisions. The key companies profiled in the market research report on global canola oil market are American Vegetable Oils Inc., Adams Group, Fuji Vegetable Oil Inc., Cargill Inc., Borges Mediterranean Group, Bunge Limited, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods (Ach), Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd., and The Adani Wilmar Ltd.

