how to get PR Australia from UAE

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — Australia is the most desired country for immigration and PR (Permanent Residency) across the world. Every year, tens of thousands of candidates apply for Australian PR. The DIBP (Department of Immigration and Border Protection) is one of the busiest departments in the world that processes a huge number of applications received every year.

It can be either applied for online or by filling out a paper form. Let’s explore the key requirements to obtain PR Visa for Australia:-

1) Choose the Appropriate Visa – Permanent Resident Visas for Australia can be given to various types of migration Options available for visas include those for skilled migration, business migration visas, parent visas, partner visas or employer sponsored. Decide which option is suitable for you before beginning the application process.

2) Arrange Key Documents – Discover the key documents that are required to apply for a visa. When completing your online application form, you will need to provide evidence of completing an English proficiency test and a skilled assessment report by a relevant assessing authority.

3) Select an Occupation from SOL – The skill sets you possess should be nominated from the Skilled Occupation List (SOL) provided by the Department of Immigration and Boarder Protection. If you are applying for a non-sponsored visa, choose an occupation from the SOL of Australia, whereas, if you are applying for a State nominated visa, you need to choose an occupation from SOL for that particular Australian State.

4) Submit online EOI – Once all above things are done, submit an online EOI (Expression of Interest) via Skill Select (online system to process EOIs in Australia). Mention all the key information about your profile, i.e. Age Education, language proficiency, experience, etc. and score minimum 65 points based on all the details.

5) Get Selected for ITA – Now if your profile is liked by Australian states or employers, you will get an Invitation to apply for the PR visa in Australia. You would require applying for the visa within 60 days of the receipt of the same. You would also require submitting health and character certifications along with the application. If everything about your application is found correct, you will the PR visa in 3-6 months. (Processing time may vary based on volume of application).