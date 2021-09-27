Baseball Equipment Market: Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast up to 2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Baseball Equipment market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Baseball Equipment

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Product Type Bat

Helmets

Equipment Bag

Gloves

Accessories Sales Channel Independent Sports Outlet

Franchised Sports Outlet

Modern Trade Channels

Direct to Customer Brand Outlet

Direct to Customer Online Channel

Direct to Customer Institutional Channel

Third Party Online Channel Buyer Type Individual

Institutional

Promotional

Baseball Equipment Market Scope Of The Report

Growth of the global baseball equipment market is anticipated to remain affected by innovations in bats & gloves, developments in tracking technology, and introduction of new tournaments.

In addition, various development programs being undertaken by MLB for increasing the participation rate in the sport will create demand for baseball equipment in the upcoming years.

The report, compiled by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global baseball equipment market for the forecast period 2017-2026, and offers key insights about future market direction.

Scope

The scope of Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global baseball equipment market for the forecast period 2017-2026 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis.

Manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers of baseball equipment in the global sports industry can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and sports journals.

Summary

The report commences with a brief information of the global baseball equipment market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report.

The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global baseball equipment market.

Overview

The next section offers an overview of the baseball equipment market. This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of the product – baseball equipment.

In this section, market value and year-over-year growth is offered to the readers. Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period.

The report’s succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives.

Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients.

In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global baseball equipment market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of baseball equipment.

With continuous evolution of the sports industry, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for baseball equipment manufacturers to formulate key business strategies.

According to a recent Fact.MR report, a modest CAGR has been projected for the global baseball equipment market in the forecast period, 2017 to 2026. Approximately US$ 1,200 Mn worth of baseball equipment are anticipated to be sold across the globe by 2026-end.

As baseball is a sport where even an inch of distinction in its equipment can have significant impacts, several clubs and players are eyeing upon grabbing these inches. An example of this is the advent of the combination of radar gun, stopwatch and video camera for facilitating evaluation of prospective players by recording and capturing their speed. This and several other tracking technologies being introduced are likely to propel growth of the baseball equipment market.

Introduction of many new baseball tournaments has emerged as a key trend proliferating participation in this sport. The focus of these tournaments is directed toward enhancing popularity of the sport worldwide, in turn creating high demand for baseball equipment. Since the recent past, many innovations have been observed in baseball equipment, especially in gloves and bats. One of the best examples of this is introduction of a heavier balanced baseball bat incorporated with an interior rigid & hard aluminum barrel coupled with compressible polymer sleeve. Such bats will enhance performance of the players by enabling more contact between the barrel area and the ball, thereby improving ball rotation, and crosswire full energy transfer.

6 Key Projections on Future of Baseball Equipment Market for Forecast Period 2017-2026

Based on buyer type, individual buyers are likely to remain dominant in the market, in terms of revenues and sales expansion. This buyer type segment is projected to hold more than 60% share of the market by 2026-end.

Institutional buyers will also continue to account for a significant market revenue share. In contrast, promotional buyers will account for a sluggish revenue share of the market throughout the forecast period.

Third party online channel is anticipated to record the highest CAGR in the market through 2026, based on sales channel. Revenues from this sales channel segment will remain the largest, followed by modern trade channels.

Sales of baseball equipment in direct to customer online outlet and direct to customer brand outlet are likely to exhibit a parallel rise through 2026, with revenues from the latter projected to remain relatively larger than those from the former.

Bat and gloves are anticipated to continue dominating the global baseball equipment market, with revenues collectively slated to exceed US$ 1,000 Mn by 2026-end. Sales of gloves will reflect a comparatively higher CAGR than sales of bat through 2026.

The global market for baseball equipment will continue to be dominated by North America, followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan will also prevail as a lucrative market for baseball equipment.

A few well-established vendors dominate global market for baseball equipment currently. Albeit only few leading vendors exist in the market, nature of this market is still fragmented owing to the occupancy of many regional and local vendors. The competition among players is likely to intensify, thereby directing the focus of manufacturers toward introducing advanced baseball equipment in the foreseeable future. Prominent players underpinning expansion of the market include Mizuno, Easton, Rawlings (Jarden), Louisville Slugger, Wilson (Amer Sports), Nokona, Under Armour, Zett, SSK, and Nike.

