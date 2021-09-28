Furniture Deals In Killeen This Autumn

Posted on 2021-09-28 by in Small Business // 0 Comments

Killeen, TX, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ —This autumn, get the furniture you have always longed for at great deals and offers at Ashley HomeStore. Ashley HomeStore is offering a good deal on some of its best furniture items at its store in Killeen, TX. Furniture items at the store range from trendy indoor furniture for every room of the house to superior outdoor furniture.

About the Store 

The store is a family-owned store with the reputation of being one of the best furniture stores in the country. Since 1985, the store has been providing affordable and high quality furniture to customers in Killeen and its surrounding areas. The store also aims to benefit the local community through its ‘Furniture Bank’ where gently-used furniture is passed on to the needy free of cost.

Furniture Deals 

  • Free nightstand on purchasing a bed, dresser and mirror
  • A chance to save up to $1000 on iComfort by Serta mattresses and adjustable sets
  • Free delivery on the purchase of mattresses worth $999 or more
  • TEMPUR-PEDIC Queen mattress at $2199 and SURRY LANE Queen mattresses at $699
  • A free ottoman on the purchase of a 4-piece sectional
  • A free chair or recliner on purchasing a 2 piece living room set
  • 2 extra chairs or a free bench on purchasing a table and 4 chairs
  • An offer to save 30% on each purchase and 72-month financing with no interest 

Reasons for Choosing Ashley HomeStore 

  • It is committed to providing outstanding customer support and services
  • The store offers high quality furniture at affordable prices
  • It offers same day delivery along with trash clearance services
  • It has a large selection of furniture for the entire home
  • Clients can book personalized furniture appointments
  • Experts at the store are always ready to help customers
  • It offers the convenience of online payments
  • Provides the best white glove delivery services in Central Texas
  • Constant deals and offers
  • Offers an extensive online listing of furniture on its user-friendly website

For more information about furniture deals at Ashley HomeStore, you can visit 1101 South W S Young Drive Killeen, TX 76543 or call at (254)-634-5900.You can also log on to https://killeenfurniture.com or check its latest offers on Facebook, Google Plus and YouTube.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution