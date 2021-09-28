Furniture Deals In Killeen This Autumn

Killeen, TX, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ —This autumn, get the furniture you have always longed for at great deals and offers at Ashley HomeStore. Ashley HomeStore is offering a good deal on some of its best furniture items at its store in Killeen, TX. Furniture items at the store range from trendy indoor furniture for every room of the house to superior outdoor furniture.

About the Store

The store is a family-owned store with the reputation of being one of the best furniture stores in the country. Since 1985, the store has been providing affordable and high quality furniture to customers in Killeen and its surrounding areas. The store also aims to benefit the local community through its ‘Furniture Bank’ where gently-used furniture is passed on to the needy free of cost.

Furniture Deals

Free nightstand on purchasing a bed, dresser and mirror

A chance to save up to $1000 on iComfort by Serta mattresses and adjustable sets

Free delivery on the purchase of mattresses worth $999 or more

TEMPUR-PEDIC Queen mattress at $2199 and SURRY LANE Queen mattresses at $699

A free ottoman on the purchase of a 4-piece sectional

A free chair or recliner on purchasing a 2 piece living room set

2 extra chairs or a free bench on purchasing a table and 4 chairs

An offer to save 30% on each purchase and 72-month financing with no interest

Reasons for Choosing Ashley HomeStore

It is committed to providing outstanding customer support and services

The store offers high quality furniture at affordable prices

It offers same day delivery along with trash clearance services

It has a large selection of furniture for the entire home

Clients can book personalized furniture appointments

Experts at the store are always ready to help customers

It offers the convenience of online payments

Provides the best white glove delivery services in Central Texas

Constant deals and offers

Offers an extensive online listing of furniture on its user-friendly website

For more information about furniture deals at Ashley HomeStore, you can visit 1101 South W S Young Drive Killeen, TX 76543 or call at (254)-634-5900.You can also log on to https://killeenfurniture.com or check its latest offers on Facebook, Google Plus and YouTube.