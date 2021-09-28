RI Chiropractors on The Move for National Chiropractic Health Month’s Keep Moving! Theme

Middletown, RI, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — Each year, the American Chiropractic Association (ACA) recognizes October as National Chiropractic Health Month (NCHM). The doctors of the Chiropractic Society of Rhode Island (CSRI), one of the oldest chiropractic associations in the country, recently announced its support of the theme for this year’s NCHM—Keep Moving!

“When it comes to the musculoskeletal system, you really do need to move it or lose it. That’s why NCHM’s Keep Moving! Theme for this year’s month is so timely, particularly after the pandemic has limited the movement of so many,” said Dr. Kristin Kolesar Fabris, president of CSRI and a chiropractor at Be Well Chiropractic in Providence, Rhode Island. “Movement was a big part of the Chiropractic Society of RI’s ‘Straighten Up, RI’ campaign from earlier in this year. We’re delighted to continue the theme of movement through National Chiropractic Health Month.”

Adds Dr. Fabris, “Movement, coupled with chiropractic treatments, strengthens overall musculoskeletal health and leads to mobility, stability and ultimately the success of a life lived more fully and actively.”

During National Chiropractic Health Month 2021, CSRI members will provide information on exercise and steps to take toward muscle and joint health, low back pain prevention, better posture, and improved balance.

All natural and without prescription medications, chiropractic has been found to be beneficial for numerous conditions above and beyond neck and back pain. Some of those include: headaches, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, carpal tunnel, colic, and stress, just to name a few. For a complete list of conditions that can be improved with chiropractic and to find a local Rhode Island chiropractor, visit www.richiro.org.

For information about National Chiropractic Health Month, visit www.acatoday.org.

About Chiropractic Society of Rhode Island (CSRI):

Founded in 1918, CSRI is one of the oldest chiropractic associations in the United States and represents more than 25 percent of the chiropractic physicians in the Ocean State. In addition to providing a regional voice for chiropractors in the business and legislative arenas, CSRI also helps educate the general public on the benefits of chiropractic. Those all-natural benefits can include relief from headaches, asthma, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, carpal tunnel, colic, and stress, just to name a few. The Chiropractic Society of Rhode Island is located at 1272 West Main Road, Building 2, Middletown, RI 02842. For more information, call (401) 207-0700 or visit https://www.richiro.org